Path 27
News

Ohio Becomes Latest State to Send Troops to Aid at Border

Dillon Burroughs July 6, 2021 at 9:12am
Path 27

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he has approved a request to send National Guard members to the nation’s southern border, making it the sixth state to do so.

“The requested 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard will be deployed to provide non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection (CBP) at the SWB,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“The Ohio National Guard Soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the SWB mission,” it added.

Trending:
Dubai Puts Anti-US Americans to Shame, Lights Up World's Tallest Tower with Old Glory

Ohio joined Florida, Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas in sending assistance in response to Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona in June.

All six states to respond are led by Republican governors.

Including Arizona and Texas, GOP-led states joining in the effort now include eight of the nation’s 23 states governed by Republicans.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said, “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide.”

Should more states send National Guard troops to the nation's southern border?

She added, “We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s administration seems unable or unwilling to solve.”

Some states are sending law enforcement rather than National Guard personnel. Nebraska is sending two dozen state troopers to Texas.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on June 25 the state would be sending 50 police officers to Texas to help with the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” DeSantis in a news release.

Related:
COVID Cases Surging in Detention Centers as Illegal Immigrants Flood In

“We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration.”

“In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border,” DeSantis said.

“This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
COVID Cases Surging in Detention Centers as Illegal Immigrants Flood In
Ohio Becomes Latest State to Send Troops to Aid at Border
GOP Rep Vows to Replace 21 American Flags Burned by Cemetery Vandals
Trump Team Pushes Back Against Explosive Claim in New Book
Afghan Commander Accuses US of Abandoning Main Air Base Without Notice
See more...

Conversation