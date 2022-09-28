Parler Share
Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan speaks during the Democratic Presidential Committee (DNC) summer meeting on Aug. 23, 2019 in San Francisco.
Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan speaks during the Democratic Presidential Committee (DNC) summer meeting on Aug. 23, 2019 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

OH Dem Says It's Time to Ban Gas Cars, Then Viewers Spotted This in His Campaign Ad

 By Jack McEvoy  September 28, 2022 at 8:30am
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan previously called for a ban on gas cars; however, in one of his campaign ads Ryan was featured driving a large, gas-guzzling SUV.

Ryan, who is also a congressman, indicated that Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont’s plan to ban gas vehicles by 2040 did not go far enough during a 2019 interview after a Democratic primary presidential debate.

However, in a campaign video, Ryan drove around his hometown in a 2020 GMC Yukon, which has a fuel efficiency of roughly 13 miles per gallon, according to the Department of Energy.

“If we’re waiting for 2040 to get rid of gas vehicles, we’re doing something terribly wrong,” Ryan said.

Ryan, who so far has voted 100 percent of the time with President Joe Biden, voted to pass the Democrats’ $370 billion climate spending bill that will give tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to fund the Environmental Protection Agency and facilitate “environmental justice” programs.

In August, the Ohio Democrat claimed that the “Inflation Reduction Act” was a “huge win” for Ohio’s workers.

The Senate candidate also drives a 15-mile-per-gallon Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to The Washington Free Beacon, who first reported the story. A campaign spokeswoman told the Free Beacon that Ryan would not trade the car for “anything.”

Ryan will run against GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance in November for Ohio’s Senate seat that will soon be vacated by the retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Ryan leads Vance by less than one point in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Ryan’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Jack McEvoy
