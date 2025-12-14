Ohio Doctor Indicted for Allegedly Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend with Abortion Pills

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, pro-lifers understandably rejoiced.

But while Dobbs was undoubtedly a milestone win for the pro-lifers, it’s also not the total victory they were hoping for.

While some states, like Texas and Louisiana, adopted new pro-life laws regulating abortion almost immediately post-Dobbs, other states, like Ohio, went the opposite direction and codified abortion into their state constitutions.

And those sorts of decisions appear to be emboldening the worst impulses of pro-abortionists.

WTOL-TV is reporting that a University of Toledo Medical Center surgical resident was indicted on felony charges by the Lucas County Grand Jury for a litany of heinous allegations.

Dr. Hassan-James Abbas, 32, is accused of secretly administering abortion drugs to his girlfriend — who’s also a patient.

Abbas was indicted on six felony charges in total: abduction, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, a fourth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a fifth-degree felony.

The alleged victim’s attorney told WTOL that they may still pursue further charges.

“We are aware of the grand jury indictments today against Hassan Abbas,” the attorney told the outlet. “We are relieved that the criminal process has finally begun.

“We are not closing the door on future indictments as this case unfolds.”

The woman, identified by the Ohio Medical Board as “Patient 1,” told WTOL she has a protective order against Abbas.

The medical board took swift action against Abbas in light of these heinous allegations.

According to WTVG, the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended the medical license for Abbas.

The medical board also added some background to the entire debacle.

WTVG reports, “The notice from the medical board said Abbas began sleeping with a person identified as ‘patient 1’ when he separated from his wife in October 2024. She told Abbas she was pregnant in December. He wanted the girlfriend to get an abortion, but she didn’t want to, the letter said.”

The day after learning of the pregnancy, Abbas allegedly ordered prescription abortion medication from an out-of-state provider using his estranged wife’s information, without her knowledge or consent.

After paying for the drugs himself, they arrived a few days later.

Upon arriving, the girlfriend stayed overnight at Abbas’ residence. During that stay, she apparently woke up to find Abbas on top of her, pinning her down and trying to force crushed powder inside of her bottom lip.

The woman apparently tried to fight to get away, and even tried to call 911 from the kitchen, before Abbas took the phone and hung up the call. She was charted as an assault victim when she went to the hospital.

Abbas admitted to all of these allegations, with the exception of how the woman ingested the drugs. Abbas said he did administer the crushed pills, but he claims that she had agreed to take them.

Abbas will be arraigned on Dec. 19.

