Ohio Governor Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Deploys Troops as Haitian Migrant Crisis Hit Town Hard

A surge in Haitians causing havoc in Springfield, Ohio, will be met with a surge in law enforcement.

Beginning Wednesday, Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered State Highway Patrol troopers to go to Springfield to address traffic problems caused by the more than 15,000 Haitian immigrants in the city, according to the Associated Press.

In the next two years, DeWine will also allocate $2.5 million to expand healthcare access.

Since 2020, approximately 15,000 immigrants from Haiti have come to Springfield, Ohio, thanks to the Temporary Protected Status, a federal program offering immigrants temporary legal status that has been massively expanded under the Biden-Harris administration.

“As these numbers dramatically pick up, there’s some obligation for the federal government to help local communities who had nothing to do with the decision about people coming in, but now find themselves with a massive number of people,” DeWine said, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants,” DeWine said in a news release on his website.

“The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” he said.

DeWine said the rise in Haitians should be addressed by the Biden-Harris administration.

“The federal government needs to assist these communities with funding because these dramatic migrant surges impact every citizen in the community — the moms who have to wait hours in a waiting room with a sick child, everyone who drives on our streets, and the children who go to school in more crowded classrooms,” he said.

Do you like this move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (1590 Votes) No: 14% (261 Votes)

“The federal government does not have a plan to give any support to the communities impacted by surges, and we have absolutely no indication that a plan is coming in the near future,” he said.

🚨 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sending $2.5 MILLION and state troopers to Springfield after illegal migrants take over BUT WAIT! I thought the media said the town’s migrant crisis is fake news? Another day, another lie. The Governor says Haitian migrants are creating health… pic.twitter.com/GlnKw2YaXR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2024

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said his office is looking at every possible avenue to “stop the federal government from sending an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities,” according to a news release posted on his website Monday.

The release said cities such as Springfield “have been inundated and overwhelmed by surging migrant populations. The sudden and extreme population growth has strained the city’s economic, medical and educational systems.”

“This is absurd – Springfield has swollen by more than a third due to migrants,” Yost said in the release.

“How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power? Could the federal government simply funnel into Ohio all the millions of migrants flooding in under the current administration’s watch?”

There’s got to be a limiting principle. We’re going to find a way to get this disaster in front of a federal judge,” he said, adding that the issue is “a massive increase in the population without any communication or assistance from the federal government.”

Yost has also pushed back against efforts to hide the crisis from government officials and the media.

There’s a recorded police call from a witness who saw immigrants capturing geese for food in Springfield. Citizens testified to City Council. These people would be competent witnesses in court. Why does the media find a carefully worded City Hall press release better evidence? — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) September 11, 2024

“There’s a recorded police call from a witness who saw immigrants capturing geese for food in Springfield. Citizens testified to City Council. These people would be competent witnesses in court. Why does the media find a carefully worded City Hall press release better evidence?” Yost posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.