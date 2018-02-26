Ohio Group Targets Transgender Clinic for Disturbing ‘Experimentation’ on Kids

An Ohio pro-life group called out a Cincinnati hospital clinic for “experimenting” on transgender kids before knowing the effects of or approving many of the treatments it’s implementing.

“Stop experimenting on our children and start caring for them the way Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was designed to,” Citizens for Community Values executive director Aaron Baer said at a news conference Monday.

“We’re demanding they research this,” he added, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

He also indicated the CCV will file an ethics complaint. Religious and education freedom, free speech, strong families and the right to life are among the group’s core issues it focuses on most heavily.

“The drugs Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is giving children with gender dysphoria have not been approved for this usage, nor have their been any long-term studies on the impact these drugs have on the health and well-being of children,” Baer told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an email Monday.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

He pointed to studies showing 80 to 95 percent of children outgrow their feelings of gender dysphoria if they are allowed to progress naturally through puberty.

“A more sensible approach to helping children experiencing gender dysphoria is love, support, and counseling — not setting them on a path that will fundamentally alter their biological development,” Baer said.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s approach “smells more like bad ideology than good biology,” he added.

Republican State Rep. Tom Brinkman echoed Baer’s sentiments at the Monday news conference. “Their concern is whether they can make more money — not whether it’s in the child’s interest,” he said.

Do you believe the Citizens for Community Values have a strong case? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The news conference sought to respond to an Ohio judge’s ruling that the parents of a child with gender dysphoria no longer hold legal rights of their daughter.

The ruling comes after the 17-year-old biological girl, who identifies as a boy, alleged the lack of support at home drove her to suicidal tendencies and went to live with her grandparents while sitting under the temporary legal guardianship of the Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

“It’s unfortunate to see these individuals attack the court-ordered rights of a young member of our community,” a spokesperson for the Living with Change Foundation said in a statement.

The group dedicates itself to “supporting transgender youth and their families by providing education, resources, and financial assistance while fostering confidence and acceptance through change,” according to its website.

RELATED: Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Top studies show no mental improvement after gender-reassignment surgery.

Anderson noted a Swedish study wherein people who successfully transitioned suffered 20 times the suicide rate of their peers and also suffered lifelong mental health issues. There has been no single long-term randomized study on the effects of hormone-blocking treatments on children.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.