Ohio Officials Who Excluded Christian Group From Foster Care System Forced to Pay Massive Sum

Officials in Montgomery County, Ohio, agreed to a more than $120,000 settlement after reversing a decision to exclude a Christian organization from the foster care system.

Gracehaven, which assists young people rescued from sex trafficking, filed a lawsuit in 2024 accusing the county of barring them from “a public program and benefit for which it is otherwise qualified.”

The decision was “based solely on the ministry’s commitment to hire only employees who share and adhere to its religious beliefs,” according to a May 12 release from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Montgomery County had previously contracted with Gracehaven for years, reimbursing the ministry with public funds in exchange for their care services.

An OH ministry worked with local government to help victims of sex trafficking … until officials ended the relationship over the ministry’s faith-based hiring. After an @ADFLegal lawsuit, the ministry is helping young women in the county again—and the county is paying $120K. pic.twitter.com/8bLoDtv2yI — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) May 13, 2026

But they “suddenly decided to exclude” Gracehaven after the organization “told county officials that it was not waiving or surrendering its constitutionally protected freedom to employ those who share its faith.”

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled last year that Gracehaven could not be excluded from the foster care program because of its policy to only hire employees aligned on faith.

Montgomery County has now agreed to make that decision permanent — and to pay over $120,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Jake Reed said in a statement that “the government can’t deny public benefits to a Christian ministry that is caring for young survivors of sex trafficking solely because of its religious character and exercise.”

“Gracehaven is a force for good, offering comprehensive care, support, and a safe place to call home to the most vulnerable girls in Ohio,” he added.

🚨 BREAKING: Ohio ministry free to care for young survivors of sex trafficking “Gracehaven is a force for good, providing comprehensive care, support, and a safe place to call home for the most vulnerable girls in Ohio.” Because of the court’s ruling, the county must work… — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) April 21, 2025

“We’re pleased to favorably settle this lawsuit. The county agreed that it cannot exclude Gracehaven from the foster care system simply because it hires those who share its faith.”

Gracehaven Director Scott Arnold also gave thanks for the outcome of the lawsuit.

“Gracehaven empowers young girls rescued from sex trafficking by helping them thrive with dignity in a renewed life,” Arnold said.

“Our team of Christian employees is paramount to this work,” he continued.

“As we help these girls work through their pain and trauma and move toward living healthy, fulfilling lives, our ability to hire like-minded people of faith to carry out our mission is essential. We’re grateful for Alliance Defending Freedom’s help in securing this victory.”

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