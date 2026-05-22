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A gavel sits on a pile of cash.
A gavel sits on a pile of cash. (Avosb / Getty Images)

Ohio Officials Who Excluded Christian Group From Foster Care System Forced to Pay Massive Sum

 By Michael Austin  May 22, 2026 at 6:00am
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Officials in Montgomery County, Ohio, agreed to a more than $120,000 settlement after reversing a decision to exclude a Christian organization from the foster care system.

Gracehaven, which assists young people rescued from sex trafficking, filed a lawsuit in 2024 accusing the county of barring them from “a public program and benefit for which it is otherwise qualified.”

The decision was “based solely on the ministry’s commitment to hire only employees who share and adhere to its religious beliefs,” according to a May 12 release from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Montgomery County had previously contracted with Gracehaven for years, reimbursing the ministry with public funds in exchange for their care services.

But they “suddenly decided to exclude” Gracehaven after the organization “told county officials that it was not waiving or surrendering its constitutionally protected freedom to employ those who share its faith.”

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled last year that Gracehaven could not be excluded from the foster care program because of its policy to only hire employees aligned on faith.

Montgomery County has now agreed to make that decision permanent — and to pay over $120,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Jake Reed said in a statement that “the government can’t deny public benefits to a Christian ministry that is caring for young survivors of sex trafficking solely because of its religious character and exercise.”

“Gracehaven is a force for good, offering comprehensive care, support, and a safe place to call home to the most vulnerable girls in Ohio,” he added.

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“We’re pleased to favorably settle this lawsuit. The county agreed that it cannot exclude Gracehaven from the foster care system simply because it hires those who share its faith.”

Gracehaven Director Scott Arnold also gave thanks for the outcome of the lawsuit.

“Gracehaven empowers young girls rescued from sex trafficking by helping them thrive with dignity in a renewed life,” Arnold said.

“Our team of Christian employees is paramount to this work,” he continued.

“As we help these girls work through their pain and trauma and move toward living healthy, fulfilling lives, our ability to hire like-minded people of faith to carry out our mission is essential. We’re grateful for Alliance Defending Freedom’s help in securing this victory.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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