Ohio Republican Primary Poll – April 2018

The Western Journal conducted a political survey gathering information on the Ohio 2018 Republican Primary Election. There are over 11,660,000 people currently living in Ohio, of that, 8,150,000 are on Facebook and 2,888,000 are Republicans. The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 2,888,000 Republicans in Ohio.

The poll consisted of 3 different audiences: 1. People who were affiliated with the Republican party / 2. People who were affiliated with the Republican party and also conservative / 3. People who were affiliated with the Republican party or conservative. The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders between the ages of 18-65+ who are living in Ohio. 1,104 individuals responded to the survey.

The results are as followed of the 1,104 respondents:

