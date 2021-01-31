Login
Ohio Republicans Want June 14th to Be Designated as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

By Jack Davis
Published January 31, 2021 at 10:29am
Two Ohio Republicans want to create a state holiday to honor former President Donald Trump.

Republican Reps. Jon Cross of Kenton and Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Township want to honor Trump on his birthday, which is June 14, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

That day is currently celebrated nationally as Flag Day.

The two legislators recently emailed Ohio state House colleagues seeking cosponsors for a measure that, the email said, would “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the email said.

Trump won the state in both the 2020 and 2016 presidential elections.

As of Sunday, neither legislator had made public comments about the proposal.

The proposal produced a buzz on Twitter.

Trump’s popularity was at low ebb after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, but since then his standing has rebounded, as shown by last week’s Senate vote in which 45 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans voted against holding Trump’s scheduled Senate impeachment trial.

Would you support this in your state?

“There is a level of support for this president more than during the election,” said Don Thrasher, chair of the Nelson County Republican Party in Kentucky, according to Politico.

Of the rebounding support for Trump, he said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump “can intervene in pretty much any state operation — or at least 90 percent of the states,” Thrasher said. “If he interjected himself in any of the state party elections, it would go in his favor … I know in Kentucky, if he called for the removal of the whole apparatus, we’d vote them out.”

One commentator said the depth and breadth of Trump’s support means that the Republican Party could not sever ties with him even if it wanted to.

“There are 74 million people who voted for him,” said strategist Charlie Gerow of Pennsylvania.

“You’re not going to get a mass exodus … At the grassroots level, he’s very, very popular, and I think the party as a whole understands that in order to be a majority party, it’s going to have to include those Trump enthusiasts,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
