News
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks at the annual CPAC DC conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Feb. 21.
Ohio Secretary of State Refers Whopping 1,200 Criminal Cases to Bondi as Noncitizen Election Fraud Finally Being Addressed

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2025 at 6:36am
Ohio is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to consider prosecuting more than 1,200 election-related cases.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said a review of election records found that 1,084 non-citizens were on the voter registration rolls, according to a news release posted on his website.

That group of cases referred to the Justice Department includes 167 noncitizens who he believes violated federal law by voting in federal elections in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

The release said a review of records has also found 99 people who appear to have voted in two states in the same federal election year and 16 people who voted twice within the state in the same federal election year.

Ohio’s review also found that 14 dead people had voted, four people were complicit in ballot harvesting, and two registered at the wrong residence.

“I have made numerous criminal referrals throughout my administration, with much of the evidence related to unlawful registration and voting activity. These cases have encountered varying degrees of adjudication from Ohio’s 88 county prosecutors,” LaRose wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

“We now have an executive administration at the White House and the Department of Justice that has expressed an interest in actively reviewing and potentially prosecuting evidence of federal election crimes.

Should noncitizens who attempt to vote be deported immediately?

“Therefore, I formally refer for your consideration the materials we have gathered and submitted to local and state prosecutors, and I have included with this letter documentation and evidentiary materials regarding each of the alleged offenses,” he wrote.

“Ohio has earned its reputation as the Gold Standard, and our Election Integrity Unit continues to prove why,” LaRose said  “We work tirelessly to ensure that every eligible voter’s voice is heard, and anyone who tries to cheat the system will face serious consequences.”

LaRose noted in his letter that state and local prosecutors have supported the effort by working with the office to secure the best possible evidence in all cases referred.

However, he noted, some county prosecutors are willing to let cases slide, according to the Statehouse News Bureau.

“In these cases, the county prosecutor has decided for whatever reason not to take them up. In some cases they’ve been referred to the attorney general as well, and we’re sending them along to the federal government to see if they want to prosecute these cases,” LaRose said.

“What we know is that noncitizens registering is exceedingly rare. It’s even more rare for noncitizens to actually cast a ballot, especially now that we’ve got a really good process in place for identifying that at the time of registration and checking for that,” LaRose said. “But in some cases it has happened.”

Last year, LaRose’s office identified 633 possible cases of voter fraud, but county prosecutors acted on only 12 of them.

As noted by Fox News, LaRose has been diligent in cleaning up Ohio’s voter rolls to minimize the chances of fraud.

His office has removed 155,000 voter registrations in which there had been no activity for four straight years.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




