Ohio State University President Suddenly Resigns: 'I Made a Mistake'

Ohio State University President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. resigned on Sunday after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” that involved granting access to school leaders.

“I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership,” Carter said in a statement on Monday, per Ohio State News.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer,” he added.

The board accepted Carter’s resignation over the weekend, in a letter that expressed surprise and disappointment while also highlighting the seriousness of the scandal.

The board’s chairman, John W. Zeiger, wrote: “The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and takes the situation and its potential impact on the university very seriously. We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition. Thank you for your service to Ohio State. I wish both you and Lynda the very best in the future.”

Matt Barnes of WCMH-TV said Carter’s presidential tenure lasted only two years and two months and noted the details of the “inappropriate relationship” are still slim, Mediaite reported.

“Carter disclosed that he, quote, ‘had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business,'” Barnes said during a Monday news report. “As of now, no further details have been released about the nature of that relationship. For Ohio State, this means another presidential search, as they seek now their 18th full-time president to lead the university.”

Barnes added, “Whatever this issue was had to be news to the trustees, because Carter was just recently given a raise in August of last year that raised his total compensation in the 2024-25 school year to more than one-and-a-half million dollars, making him one of the highest-paid presidents in the Big Ten.”

Just last week, he was also “given a $25,000 increase to his fringe benefits that could be used for travel and other relevant costs,” Barnes added.

