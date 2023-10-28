Ohio Woman Indicted for 'Serial Killings' of Men Lured with Sex Recalls Case of 'Monster' Aileen Wuornos

An Ohio woman has been indicted for murder in the deaths of four men who investigators said were lured to their deaths when they met her for sex.

Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus, dosed her “johns” with drugs to rob them, according to a statement by the state’s Attorney General Dave Yost.







A fifth man was also drugged, but survived, according to the report.

Auborn was charged with four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking in drugs – all felonies, according to the report.

The incidents took place between December 2022 and June of 2023.

The encounters “are believed to have taken place at hotels on the Northeast Side of Columbus in the areas of Interstate 71, State Route 161, Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Avenue,” the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The Franklin County Grand Jury handed down the indictment after a joint investigation by homicide detectives from the Columbus Division of Police and special agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The report said the investigation was launched after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force,”received information that a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the ‘johns’ with drugs in order to steal their possessions.”

The case is eerily similar to that of Aileen Wuornos, who was convicted of killing six men in Florida while working as a prostitute and was executed in 2002 for the crimes. Charlize Theron won an Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying Wuornos in 2003.







In one case, according to the Dispatch, “court records … said Auborn admitted to detectives that she had mixed fentanyl in a man’s crack pipe after meeting him for sex.

“In that case, Auborn told detectives she knew the man was overdosing but took his vehicle and debit card.”

Yoast told the Dispatch he believes Auborn can be classified as a serial killer “because she has more than three deaths allegedly connected to her, all of which have a similar pattern.”

“I’ve never seen a case similar to this in my career, and having talked to colleagues, they haven’t seen this kind of thing,” Yost told the news outlet.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims, according to the report. They are asking anyone with information related to overdose deaths between December 2022 and August 2023 to contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at 614-645-2228.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in the statement.

Auborn’s Friday arraignment was postponed until Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

