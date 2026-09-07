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Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Sept. 5, 2026.
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Sept. 5, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Oil Flow Through Strait of Hormuz Approaches Pre-War Average

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 4:00am
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The amount of oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz is now approaching the levels seen at the outset of the conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump revealed that 18 million barrels of oil — roughly 90 percent the daily average before the war — is now passing through the waterway, according to a Sept. 3 report from The Center Square.

Just a few days before the announcement, the United States carried out retaliatory strikes after Iran tried attacking American military bases and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

As noted by journalist Eric Daugherty, CNN was “forced to report” on the news.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that 17 million barrels of oil moved through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday of last week, marking a new record since February.

Iran is no longer able to “hold” the world economy “hostage” as easily, Wright told CNBC.

U.S. military assets are helping oil tankers traverse the waterway.

“With or without Iran, oil and gas will flow out of the Arabian Gulf region and it’s happening,” Wright added.

The United States has established a shipping corridor along the coast of Oman, with the passage largely benefiting Gulf allies.

The ships often move at night and turn off their transponders to decrease the odds of an attack.

Related:
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But even with the precautions, two tankers came under attack this week, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre.

Trump pointed to the rise in successful oil shipments as an indication that Iran is losing the war.

“Iran is officially a failed nation. It is dead,” Trump declared on Truth Social last week, per a report from Fox News.

“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police.”

Trump noted that inflation in Iran has reached 300 percent, meaning that Iranian leaders are “in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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