Share
News
Smokestacks and machinery are visible at the Valero Refinery in Benicia, California, a refinery that processes crude oil, with freight train visible in foreground, in February 2022.
Smokestacks and machinery are visible at the Valero Refinery in Benicia, California, a refinery that processes crude oil, with freight train visible in foreground, in February 2022. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Oil-Rich California Relies on Fuel Imported from the Bahamas as Gas Prices Surge

 By Randy DeSoto  February 16, 2026 at 11:05pm
Share

California is having to rely on gasoline shipped in from the Bahamas as more refineries close in the state due to its strict environmental policies.

And the restricted in-state refining capacity is causing gas prices to surge.

The current average for regular gasoline is $4.59, up from $4.21 last month, according to the American Automobile Association.

The New York Post reported, “Valero’s Benicia refinery — a key Northern California supplier — is in the process of sunsetting operations. The move follows other major pullbacks, including the closure of Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refinery, steadily reducing California’s ability to produce its own gasoline, and driving up costs at the pump.”

“California sucked in more gasoline imports last November than at any point in its history — and a staggering 40%-plus of it came from the Bahamas — all that means more cost at the pump for drivers,” the news outlet added.


Cal Matters reported in September that in 1982, California, which has rich oil reserves, imported about 6 percent of its needs from foreign sources. As of last fall, the percentage had climbed to 64 percent.

Further, “In 2000, the California gas price was approximately $0.25 higher than the national average, but by 2025 the difference increased to $1.50,” Bulat Gafarov, an assistant professor of agricultural and resource economics at UC Davis, wrote in a July 2025 study.

Bloomberg explained why the Bahamas has become such a large source of California’s gasoline, though the oil itself originally comes from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“Under the Jones Act, any goods shipped between US ports must travel on US-built, owned and operated vessels. Those tankers are in short supply and expensive to charter. There are about 55 Jones Act-compliant oil tankers worldwide, compared with more than 7,000 oil tankers globally.

As a work-around, the gasoline is shipped to the Bahamas, and then reloaded onto other foreign-flagged ships that are not subject to the Jones Act to continue on to California.

“The Bahamian trade route, which began picking up steam in the early months of 2025, has become a key piece of California’s troubled supply chain. Already this year, two tankers carrying gasoline have arrived in California from the Bahamas, according to customs data,” Bloomberg said.

Related:
SHOCK POLL: Republican Is Leading in California Governor's Race

“This is a trend we have seen become ingrained on the US East Coast: barrels are shipped from the US Gulf Coast via the Bahamas as a way of avoiding using Jones Act vessels,” Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, said. “It makes sense that this is increasingly happening to the US West Coast given refinery retirements and outages — and is a trend we expect to persist.”

It’s not that California lacks oil; it’s just a shortage of refining capacity for its population of approximately 40 million.

According to the Institute for Energy Research, as of 2024, California was the eighth-largest crude oil producer in the country.

Its known oil reserves are 1.7 billion barrels, making up 3.1 percent of the country’s total.

“However, due to the lack of incentive to explore all potential leads, other estimates place the potential reserves far higher, upwards of 30 billion barrels, as reported by Californians for Energy and Science,” the entity said.

Michael Mische, an associate professor at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, wrote in the Cal Matters piece that “the Legislature should consider the repeal of regulations limiting production and pipeline use in more counties, assess the powers of agency bureaucrats who force higher prices on the backs of Californians, and a new regulatory strategy that will provide a more hospitable business environment for refiners and producers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Embarrassing: Reruns of 'Hannity' at 2AM Are Getting More Views Than Any Show on CNN
Details: Trump to Mark 250 Years of America with Faith-Centered Jubilee on National Mall
AOC's Wealth Tax Proposal Gets Dismantled by Argentinian Lawmaker During Munich Conference
Oil-Rich California Relies on Fuel Imported from the Bahamas as Gas Prices Surge
Oregon Could Vote to Ban Hunting and Fishing – Proposed Law Would Classify Both as Cruelty to Animals
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation