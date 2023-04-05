O'Keefe Captures NY DA on Hidden Camera Outside Trump Hearing Complaining About Constitution

James O’Keefe is at it again.

He wandered among journalists on the scene for Tuesday’s New York City arraignment of Donald Trump and talked with them about how they feel about the former president.

No surprise — they don’t like him.

Among people O’Keefe encountered was Sylvia Wertheimer, a lawyer in the office of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

O’Keefe discussed with her Bragg’s decision to indict Trump. “I was surprised to hear that there’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents anybody who’s even been convicted of a felony for running for president,” she said.

“Maybe we should change that,” O’Keefe replied.

“We should change a lot in the Constitution,” Wertheimer said.

“Can we change [the Constitution]?” O’Keefe asked.

“No,” Wertheimer stated. “We can’t do anything in this country. Why can’t we get rid of guns? They have AR-15 guns.”

She went on to say the country seems “dysfunctional” and that she could not understand why some people believe Trump won the 2020 election.

O’Keefe’s former organization, Project Veritas, may have shown him the door, but he is once again engaged in his own brand of aggressive journalism.

Members of the Press speak their mind to undercover James O’Keefe at Trump arraignment in NYC. #OMG “Whatever it takes” “Whatever reason he is in prison is good for me” “Are you a Trump supporter? No? OK so then I can say I’m with CNN…” pic.twitter.com/apxha9OntG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 5, 2023

As he entered the gaggle of journalists Tuesday and began conversing with some of them about Trump, what O’Keefe uncovered was not surprising but a buttressing of what conservatives already know.

“Whatever reason he [Trump] is in prison is good for me,” said Vladimir Lenskiy, a news producer at Eurovision Americas.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get the [nomination],” ABC cameraman Edwin Cartagena said. “He just goes away,” to which an unidentified off-camera male journalist can be heard responding: “That would be great. I would love to see that on ABC News.”

Cartagena followed up: “Or he gets the [nomination] and loses again, either one.”

O’Keefe encountered New York Times photographer Benjamin Norman. “You think they’re finally going to take this guy down with this?” O’Keefe asked.

“It’s not gonna be enough,” Norman replied, but agreed as O’Keefe pressed the issue, saying Trump seems to get away with everything. An unidentified journalist could be heard interjecting: “Whatever it takes, right?” to which Norman replied: “Whatever it take, of course.”

Apparently suspicious of O’Keefe’s questioning, one reporter critical of the former president asked O’Keefe: “Are you a Trump supporter?”

“No,” O’Keefe said. To which the man responded: “Okay. So then I can say I’m with CNN.”

But O’Keefe’s undercover stint only went so far. “I’ve never seen so many journalists in my life,” he said to one man.

“We know — James,” was the reply.

