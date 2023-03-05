O'Keefe Says He Is Not Giving Up, Reveals Pfizer Whistleblower at CPAC - 'I Was Worried That I Would End Up in a Body Bag'

Ousted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe radiated defiance Saturday during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference as he vowed to fight on.

“I’m not stopping or giving up,” he said, according to the Post Millennial.

During his appearance, O’Keefe introduced a whistleblower who provided inside information about the drug company Pfizer.

In January, Project Veritas released an undercover reporter’s conversation in which a man who claimed he was the Director of Research and Development at Pfizer said the company was exploring ways to “mutate” COVID viruses through “directed evolution” in order to develop future vaccines.

O’Keefe said the exposés he has racked up over the years do not happen on their own.

“We need brave whistleblowers. We need people on the inside. There were people on the inside of Pfizer who helped us obtain this,” he said.







“To be a whistleblower is to step outside the great chain of being, to basically be disconnected from the mothership. That’s sort of like how I feel right now,” he said.

Should James O’Keefe start a new organization? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (579 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

“But I’ve learned a lot of things over the last month, having been ousted from the company I founded 13 years ago, mere days after the story. But as this was happening, I was talking to one of these people, and she was a little reluctant to go public. Rightfully so, she was scared,” he said.

However, he said she changed her mind, and he introduced Debbie Bernal to the crowd.

BREAKING: Brave Pfizer whistleblower went public today on stage with me in DC. Debbie Bernal, a consultant for Pfizer, was harassed, interrogated and fired for her convictions in helping make the biggest story ever possible Please support her here! https://t.co/uGq57sEmTD — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 4, 2023

“I was a little reluctant to come at first,” she said, adding, “I was scared for my life.”

“I was worried that I would end up in a body bag, or in a car accident. But I realized that the spirit of fear is not from the Lord,” she said.

“And as a believer, I knew that I couldn’t just sit there. I couldn’t just sit there and watch. People get lied to, people get gaslit, it made me angry,” she said.

She praised O’Keefe for giving her “the courage to come up here, and I’m so thankful to have people here who are willing to listen and who are willing to stand up.”

“I think we all need to learn to not be fearful. Fear is how the enemy controls us. The reason why our country is going the way it’s going is because of fear. People are willing to give up their freedom and their liberty to feel safe. We can’t do that. Freedom is not free,” she said.

Debbie Bernal, @debbiebernal Pfizer insider who helped expose Tristan Walker, went public today: “I was worried I would end up in a body bag, or a ‘car accident’ I realized the spirit of fear is not from the Lord We all need to learn to not be fearful”https://t.co/uGq57sEmTD pic.twitter.com/NgZuB24xaj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 4, 2023

She closed by urging anyone listening to stand up for the things in which they believe.

“I just want to tell all the people here in this room who are employed, if you guys work for big tech, media, a government agency, it’s your responsibility to stand up. Do not let these people keep getting away with this. If you don’t say something, they’re gonna keep doing it,” she said.

Last month, O’Keefe, who founded Project Veritas, said he had been ousted as its leader. The move came after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff at the organization.

The Post Millennial reported that after O’Keefe left, board members were sending emails to donors and supporters pleading to at least be given a shot to prove they can continue to meet the same goals the group had with O’Keefe in the lead.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.