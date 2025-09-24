Oklahoma Department of Education Announces Partnership with Turning Point USA

Oklahoma Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters said the state will work with local schools and Turning Point USA to start a TPUSA Club America high school chapter at every school in the state.

“We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active,” Walters said in a news release posted on the department’s website.

“We will fight back against the liberal propaganda, pushed by the radical left, and the teachers unions. Our fight starts now,” he said.

The release said students at public schools or private schools can start chapters, as can homeschooled students.

“Chapters will also receive valuable benefits, including an Activism Kit filled with pins, pocket Constitutions, handbooks, and other materials; access to leadership positions and exclusive event ideas to grow their impact; and ongoing guidance and mentorship to ensure student leaders succeed in building a strong campus presence,” the release explained.

“I am very excited to announce a partnership with @TPUSA to establish chapters in ALL Oklahoma high schools. Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back,” Walters said in a post on X.

“We have seen the outpouring from parents, teachers, and students that want to be engaged in the meaningful work going on at Turning Point,” he said in the post’s video.

“They want their young people to be engaged in a process that understands free speech, open engagement, dialogue about American greatness, a dialogue around American values.”

“For far too long, we have seen radical leftists with the teachers’ union dominate classrooms and push woke indoctrination on our kids. They fight parents’ rights, they push parents out of the classroom, and they lie to our kids about American history,” Walters continued.

“We’re going to make sure our kids understand American greatness, engage in civic dialogue, and have that open discussion,” he said.

Walters said schools that refuse to allow a chapter will face some heat, according to Newsweek.

“I mean we would go after their accreditation. We would go after their certificates. So … they would be in danger of not being a school district if they decided to reject a club that is here to promote civic engagement,” he said.

“Absolutely, they would be violating the law. They would be violating the rules set forth to them by our agency. So yeah, everything would be on the table in that scenario.”

🚨HUGE UPDATE — After Sunday’s memorial for Charlie, TPUSA received a massive surge of inquiries to start new chapters. Pre-Sunday: We had around 60,000 inquiries

Post-Sunday: We are now at over 120,000 inquiries Even accounting for attrition and duplicates, we are on the cusp… https://t.co/75I3TgSVa5 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 23, 2025

Following Kirk’s death, Walters called on all Oklahoma schools to hold a moment of silence for the slain activist, according to KOCO-TV.

The state is now investigating schools that did not hold a moment of silence.

