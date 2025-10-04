Oklahoma Governor Warns Illegals with Sanctuary State Trucking Licenses After State Teams Up with ICE to Arrest 125

About 125 illegal immigrants hoping to keep on truckin’ through Oklahoma found an unwelcome surprise after they were apprehended through the state’s Operation Guardian.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted what he called “a targeted enforcement action along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma,” according to a news release.

More than 125 illegal immigrants were detained, including citizens of countries such as India, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Mauritania.

“These individuals posed a public safety risk by operating 80,000-pound commercial vehicles without proper verification,” the release said.

The release included an image of a New York State Driver’s License issued to “No Name Given.”

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” Stitt said.

“I want to thank our troopers and ICE officials for their hard work. This is about keeping Oklahomans safe,” he continued.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which staffs ports of entry in the state, collaborated with the law enforcement partners, Trey Davis, a representative of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said.

“Oklahomans deserve safe highways,” Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chair Kim David added, per Oklahoma Voice.

“We appreciate the opportunity to assist ICE and DPS Troop S by removing non-compliant and dangerous drivers from our roads. By working together as law enforcement partners, we’re reducing risks for every driver,” the statement added.

Agency commissioner Todd Hiett added, “Our officers’ professionalism, training and use of technology quickly assess each driver and rig to resolve permitting concerns, issue a ticket with an associated fine, or require the driver to pull over and submit to further inspection of their credentials or truck.”

Operation Guardian started as a state program to deport illegal immigrants in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, according to KOCO-TV.

This year, the effort expanded in partnership with ICE to remove illegal immigrants from the state.

Oklahoma expanded its efforts to remove people from the state by having its law enforcement agencies work with ICE.

The cost of illegal immigrants driving on America roads entered the national conversation after a tragic August incident in Florida.

An illegal immigrant truck driver was arrested after allegedly attempting to make an unlawful U-turn in a commercial semi-truck with a trailer while on Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Singh reportedly obtained his commercial driver’s license while in California, the Department of Homeland Security said.

