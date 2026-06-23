Oklahoma Players Give Glory to God After Winning Men's College World Series Title

As Oklahoma celebrated its first baseball national title since 1994 on Monday night, the Sooners gave God the glory for their unlikely championship run.

Oklahoma defeated North Carolina 13-2 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to win the 2026 Men’s College World Series championship.

OU finished 11th in the SEC (14-16), went 0-1 in Hoover, and trailed No. 2 Ga Tech 8-2 on the brink of elimination. Since: ⚾ Outscored GT 21-7, winning twice

⚾ Swept Big 12 champ KU 21-3

⚾ Beat only top-8 seeds in Omaha

⚾ Won 10 of final 11 A truly remarkable title run! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gtHdgHvOAZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2026

The Sooners finished off the Tar Heels in the best-of-three finals series with a dominant performance.

The title was the third national championship in program history and ended a 32-year drought for one of college baseball’s most storied teams.

Few expected Oklahoma to be in a position to win it all just weeks ago.

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for the third time in program history, the Oklahoma Sooners are national champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xEvjGxhqgM — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 23, 2026

The Sooners were considered underdogs after a lackluster regular season in the SEC.

Throughout the game and series — and as players celebrated the victory on Monday — many could be seen wearing crosses around their necks.

Several players openly credited God both during and after winning the title.

One of the biggest stars of Monday night was second baseman Kyle Branch.

Branch crushed a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and ESPN cameras caught him talking to himself while he was standing at second base.

That’s amazing. 2 brothers hitting HR’s in the College World Series. Kolby for Georgia, last week. Tonight, Kyle Branch put a stamp on Oklahoma winning the 2026 national championship, with his brother there What a run for the Sooners. pic.twitter.com/S9WoMq3Iqh — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) June 23, 2026

“God is so good. God is so good,” Branch said.

“God is so good. God is so good.” Kyle Branch talking to himself at 2nd base after his 8th inning 3 run HR setting a career high with 6 RBIs with his parents and brother in the stands. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/XkhyOuSN8D — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 23, 2026

After the game, shortstop Jaxon Willits began his postgame remarks by telling ESPN, “I mean, first off, I’ve gotta give all glory to God, and give thanks to that.”

Branch echoed a similar message moments later.

Looking back on Oklahoma’s incredible postseason run, he said the Sooners’ championship “had to be a God thing.”

“We have to give glory to Him and all of our thanks,” Branch added.

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