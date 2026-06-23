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Kyle Branch of the Oklahoma Sooners is congratulated by Dasan Harris and Brendan Brock after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals at Charles Schwab Field on June 22, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kyle Branch of the Oklahoma Sooners is congratulated by Dasan Harris and Brendan Brock after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals at Charles Schwab Field on June 22, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Images)

Oklahoma Players Give Glory to God After Winning Men's College World Series Title

 By Johnathan Jones  June 23, 2026 at 6:21am
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As Oklahoma celebrated its first baseball national title since 1994 on Monday night, the Sooners gave God the glory for their unlikely championship run.

Oklahoma defeated North Carolina 13-2 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to win the 2026 Men’s College World Series championship.

The Sooners finished off the Tar Heels in the best-of-three finals series with a dominant performance.

The title was the third national championship in program history and ended a 32-year drought for one of college baseball’s most storied teams.

Few expected Oklahoma to be in a position to win it all just weeks ago.

Did you watch this year’s Men’s College World Series?

The Sooners were considered underdogs after a lackluster regular season in the SEC.

Throughout the game and series — and as players celebrated the victory on Monday — many could be seen wearing crosses around their necks.

Several players openly credited God both during and after winning the title.

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One of the biggest stars of Monday night was second baseman Kyle Branch.

Branch crushed a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and ESPN cameras caught him talking to himself while he was standing at second base.

“God is so good. God is so good,” Branch said.

After the game, shortstop Jaxon Willits began his postgame remarks by telling ESPN, “I mean, first off, I’ve gotta give all glory to God, and give thanks to that.”

Branch echoed a similar message moments later.

Looking back on Oklahoma’s incredible postseason run, he said the Sooners’ championship “had to be a God thing.”

“We have to give glory to Him and all of our thanks,” Branch added.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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