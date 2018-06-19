Western Journal Poll: Kevin Stitt Leading in Oklahoma Republican Primary, Many Still Undecided

The Western Journal conducted a political survey to gather information on the Oklahoma 2018 Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Of the 1,101 Oklahoma respondents, 23.5 percent prefer candidate Kevin Stitt for governor. Though, 20.7 percent of respondents reported that they are still undecided, and Dan Fisher is preferred by 14.7 percent closely followed by Mayor Mick Cornett, who is favored by 13.9 percent of respondents.

The race for lieutenant governor is more up in the air. Over half of the respondents, 64.1 percent, still have not decided which candidate they will vote for. However, 18.4 percent favor Matt Pinnell and 12.4 percent prefer Dana Murphy for the position.

The complete poll results are as follows:

1. Do you intend to vote in the June 26th primary election in Oklahoma?

Yes — 97.5 percent

Undecided — 2.0 percent

No — 0.5 percent

2. In the Republican primary election for governor of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:

Kevin Stitt — 23.5 percent

Undecided — 20.7 percent

Dan Fisher — 14.7 percent

Mick Cornett — 13.9 percent

Todd Lamb — 10.7 percent

Gary Richardson — 8.8 percent

Gary Jones — 6.0 percent

Blake “Cowboy” Stephens — 1.0 percent

3. In the Republican primary election for lieutenant governor of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for lieutenant governor among the choices listed:

Undecided — 64.1 percent

Matt Pinnell — 18.4 percent

Dana Murphy- 12.4 percent

Eddie Fields- 3.6 percent

4. In the Republican primary election for attorney general of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for attorney general among the choices listed:

Undecided — 47.0 percent

Gentner Drummond — 28.9 percent

Michael J. Hunter — 17.1 percent

Angela Bonilla — 6.9 percent

5. Are you registered to vote in Oklahoma?

Yes — 99.3 percent

No — 0.5 percent

Other — 0.2 percent

6. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?

Yes — 93.1 percent

No — 3.6 percent

Other — 3.3 percent

7. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:

Republican — 84.6 percent

Independent — 9.1 percent

Democrat — 1.5 percent

Other — 4.8 percent

8. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:

Pro-Life — 81.2 percent

Pro-Choice — 10.1 percent

Other — 5.7 percent

Undecided — 3.0 percent

9. Regarding taxes, do you want:

Your Taxes Decreased — 82.3 percent

Other — 15.5 percent

Your Taxes Increased — 2.2 percent

10. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?

No — 97.1 percent

Other — 1.9 percent

Yes — 1.0 percent

11. What is your gender?

Male — 53.3 percent

Female — 46.7 percent

12. Are you better off now than you were 2 years ago?

Yes — 78.7

No — 15.2 percent

Other — 6.1 percent

13. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?

Yes — 95.1 percent

Other — 3.0 percent

No — 1.9 percent

14. What is your age?

60 or older — 37.0 percent

50-59 — 30.4 percent

40-49 — 18.1 percent

30-39 — 9.4 percent

21-29 — 4.1 percent

18-20 — 1.0 percent

15. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)

White/Caucasian — 83.6 percent American Indian or Alaska Native — 8.1 percent Multiple ethnicities/Other — 6.3 percent Hispanic — 1.4 percent Black or African American — 0.4 percent Asian/Pacific Islander — 0.3 percent



16. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:

Has an illegal immigration problem — 95.4 percent Other — 3.6 percent Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 1.0 percent



17. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?

Married — 68.3 percent Divorced — 12.7 percent Widowed — 6.5 percent Single, never married — 6.2 percent Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 3.0 percent Separated — 1.8 percent In Domestic Union or Civil Partnership — 1.5 percent



18. What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Graduated from college — 22.9 percent Graduated from high school — 19.8 percent 2 years of college — 17.3 percent Completed graduate school — 11.4 percent 1 year of college — 11.3 percent 3 years of college — 6.8 percent Some graduate school — 6.3 percent Did not attend school — 1.7 percent 11th Grade — 1.3 percent 10th Grade — 0.8 percent 9th Grade — 0.3 percent 7th Grade — 0.1 percent



19. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?

No — 76.6 percent Yes — 22.4 percent



20. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 91.0 percent Undecided — 6.0 percent Democrats — 3.0 percent



21. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?

Republicans — 90.5 percent Undecided — 6.6 percent Democrats — 2.9 percent



22. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?

$0-$9,999 — 18.3 percent $30,000-$39,999 — 11.8 percent $40,000-$49,999 — 11.2 percent $20,000-$29,999 — 10.0 percent $50,000-$59,999 — 9.2 percent $10,000-$19,999 — 8.9 percent $60,000-$69,999 — 6.4 percent $100,000-$124,999 — 5.1 percent $150,000 or more — 4.7 percent $70,000-$79,999 — 4.7 percent $80,000-$89,999 — 4.3 percent $90,000-$99,999 — 2.9 percent $125,000-$149,000 — 2.4 percent



Of the more than 3.94 million people currently living in Oklahoma, 2.51 million are on Facebook and 1.36 million are Republicans. The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 1.47 million Republicans in Oklahoma.

The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.

The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.

The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely gubernatorial primary voting Facebook registrants in Oklahoma, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the primary.

Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code and can be matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

