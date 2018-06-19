Western Journal Poll: Kevin Stitt Leading in Oklahoma Republican Primary, Many Still Undecided

The Western Journal conducted a political survey to gather information on the Oklahoma 2018 Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election.
Of the 1,101 Oklahoma respondents, 23.5 percent prefer candidate Kevin Stitt for governor. Though, 20.7 percent of respondents reported that they are still undecided, and Dan Fisher is preferred by 14.7 percent closely followed by Mayor Mick Cornett, who is favored by 13.9 percent of respondents.
The race for lieutenant governor is more up in the air. Over half of the respondents, 64.1 percent, still have not decided which candidate they will vote for. However, 18.4 percent favor Matt Pinnell and 12.4 percent prefer Dana Murphy for the position.
Advertisement – story continues below
The complete poll results are as follows:
TRENDING: Mark Levin Calls for Special Counsel To Investigate Comey
1. Do you intend to vote in the June 26th primary election in Oklahoma?
- Yes — 97.5 percent
- Undecided — 2.0 percent
- No — 0.5 percent
2. In the Republican primary election for governor of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:
Advertisement – story continues below
- Kevin Stitt — 23.5 percent
- Undecided — 20.7 percent
- Dan Fisher — 14.7 percent
- Mick Cornett — 13.9 percent
- Todd Lamb — 10.7 percent
- Gary Richardson — 8.8 percent
- Gary Jones — 6.0 percent
- Blake “Cowboy” Stephens — 1.0 percent
3. In the Republican primary election for lieutenant governor of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for lieutenant governor among the choices listed:
- Undecided — 64.1 percent
- Matt Pinnell — 18.4 percent
- Dana Murphy- 12.4 percent
- Eddie Fields- 3.6 percent
4. In the Republican primary election for attorney general of Oklahoma, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for attorney general among the choices listed:
- Undecided — 47.0 percent
- Gentner Drummond — 28.9 percent
- Michael J. Hunter — 17.1 percent
- Angela Bonilla — 6.9 percent
5. Are you registered to vote in Oklahoma?
Advertisement – story continues below
- Yes — 99.3 percent
- No — 0.5 percent
- Other — 0.2 percent
6. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?
- Yes — 93.1 percent
- No — 3.6 percent
- Other — 3.3 percent
7. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:
Advertisement – story continues below
- Republican — 84.6 percent
- Independent — 9.1 percent
- Democrat — 1.5 percent
- Other — 4.8 percent
8. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:
- Pro-Life — 81.2 percent
- Pro-Choice — 10.1 percent
- Other — 5.7 percent
- Undecided — 3.0 percent
9. Regarding taxes, do you want:
Advertisement – story continues below
- Your Taxes Decreased — 82.3 percent
- Other — 15.5 percent
- Your Taxes Increased — 2.2 percent
10. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?
- No — 97.1 percent
- Other — 1.9 percent
- Yes — 1.0 percent
11. What is your gender?
Advertisement – story continues below
- Male — 53.3 percent
- Female — 46.7 percent
12. Are you better off now than you were 2 years ago?
- Yes — 78.7
- No — 15.2 percent
- Other — 6.1 percent
13. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?
Advertisement – story continues below
- Yes — 95.1 percent
- Other — 3.0 percent
- No — 1.9 percent
14. What is your age?
- 60 or older — 37.0 percent
- 50-59 — 30.4 percent
- 40-49 — 18.1 percent
- 30-39 — 9.4 percent
- 21-29 — 4.1 percent
- 18-20 — 1.0 percent
15. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)
Advertisement – story continues below
-
- White/Caucasian — 83.6 percent
- American Indian or Alaska Native — 8.1 percent
- Multiple ethnicities/Other — 6.3 percent
- Hispanic — 1.4 percent
- Black or African American — 0.4 percent
- Asian/Pacific Islander — 0.3 percent
16. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:
-
-
- Has an illegal immigration problem — 95.4 percent
- Other — 3.6 percent
- Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 1.0 percent
-
17. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?
Advertisement – story continues below
-
-
- Married — 68.3 percent
- Divorced — 12.7 percent
- Widowed — 6.5 percent
- Single, never married — 6.2 percent
- Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 3.0 percent
- Separated — 1.8 percent
- In Domestic Union or Civil Partnership — 1.5 percent
-
18. What is the highest level of education you have completed?
-
-
- Graduated from college — 22.9 percent
- Graduated from high school — 19.8 percent
- 2 years of college — 17.3 percent
- Completed graduate school — 11.4 percent
- 1 year of college — 11.3 percent
- 3 years of college — 6.8 percent
- Some graduate school — 6.3 percent
- Did not attend school — 1.7 percent
- 11th Grade — 1.3 percent
- 10th Grade — 0.8 percent
- 9th Grade — 0.3 percent
- 7th Grade — 0.1 percent
-
19. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?
Advertisement – story continues below
-
-
- No — 76.6 percent
- Yes — 22.4 percent
-
20. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?
-
-
- Republicans — 91.0 percent
- Undecided — 6.0 percent
- Democrats — 3.0 percent
-
21. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?
Advertisement – story continues below
-
-
- Republicans — 90.5 percent
- Undecided — 6.6 percent
- Democrats — 2.9 percent
-
22. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?
-
-
- $0-$9,999 — 18.3 percent
- $30,000-$39,999 — 11.8 percent
- $40,000-$49,999 — 11.2 percent
- $20,000-$29,999 — 10.0 percent
- $50,000-$59,999 — 9.2 percent
- $10,000-$19,999 — 8.9 percent
- $60,000-$69,999 — 6.4 percent
- $100,000-$124,999 — 5.1 percent
- $150,000 or more — 4.7 percent
- $70,000-$79,999 — 4.7 percent
- $80,000-$89,999 — 4.3 percent
- $90,000-$99,999 — 2.9 percent
- $125,000-$149,000 — 2.4 percent
-
Of the more than 3.94 million people currently living in Oklahoma, 2.51 million are on Facebook and 1.36 million are Republicans. The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 1.47 million Republicans in Oklahoma.
Advertisement – story continues below
The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.
The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.
The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely gubernatorial primary voting Facebook registrants in Oklahoma, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the primary.
Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code and can be matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.
Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.