Oklahoma Republicans Name 20-Mile Stretch of Roadway the Donald J. Trump Highway

Taylor Penley June 1, 2021 at 2:12pm

Oklahoma’s President Donald J. Trump Highway is set to become the most controversial roadway in America.

The newly named highway shows rural America’s ongoing support for former President Donald Trump — and indicates that perhaps his political career is far from over.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 624 into law on Friday.

The law designates a 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway,” according to The Oklahoman.

Democrats, of course, opposed the proposal.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd cited a state law that says highways and bridges can only be named after people who have been deceased for at least three years.

The law only makes exceptions for Medal of Honor recipients.

But GOP legislators nullified the requirement to make an exception for the former president.

The Republicans who authored the bill intend to pay for the new signage, The Oklahoman reported.

SB 624 goes into effect on Nov. 1, but it’s already the focus of heated debate.

Forrest Bennett, a Democratic state representative from Oklahoma City, condemned the method used by Republicans to approve the plan.

“Some legislators wanted to name a highway after former President Trump. But statute dictated that a person must’ve passed away before a road is named for them. So what did we do? We just repealed that statute! Amazing what this body can accomplish when we really want something,” he tweeted.

The left’s hatred of Trump is proving just as enduring as Oklahoma Republicans’ love for him.

It’s no secret: Oklahoma is a deep-red state that often finds itself overlooked on the national stage.

Many Oklahomans probably felt that Trump offered them a voice in Washington that they did not previously have.

President Donald J. Trump Highway honors that legacy and exhibits many conservatives’ ongoing support for the 45th president.

Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a government relations intern and student studying English, rhetoric and global studies. She plans to graduate in May 2021 and begin a master of arts program in political science this fall.
