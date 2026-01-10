Share
Police lights flash at night in a city.
Police lights flash at night in a city. (Jun Li / Getty Images)

Oklahoma Woman Stabbed Several Times in Unprovoked Drive-In Attack

 By Michael Austin  January 10, 2026 at 7:00am
Linda Hollrah, who was brutally stabbed in December at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, opened up about the attack and described the horror she was forced to experience at the hands of her assailant.

KFOR said that Hollrah was experiencing a day like any other, noting that she had no idea her life was about to be threatened.

She had parked at the Sonic and was waiting to get her order when the attacker stabbed her through the window.

The way Hollrah described it, the assailant didn’t even speak to her.

“Before I knew it, he just came straight up to my car, said no words to me, and just attacked me and just kept stabbing and stabbing,” she said.

“It’s hard to even still piece together kind of what my brain was going through, except just to fight for my life,” she recalled.

Hollrah recounted the several injuries she endured during and after the attack.

“I was stabbed once in my kneecap, three times in my forearm, once on my inner, two on my outer thigh, and then once in my upper abdomen, which ended up causing a nick in my liver that they had to repair for internal bleeding,” Hollrah explained.

Hollrah is unable to work as she recovers.

“It’s stressful thinking about the mountain of debt that this is going to leave me in and having to pay for some things that my insurance probably won’t cover, very specialized things that I’m going to need,” Hollrah said.

KOKH reported on Thursday that the Oklahoma City Police Department had obtained new images of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven black male between 35 and 45 years old.

He appeared to be wearing a hoodie with multi-colored stripes, as well as a beanie cap with braids.

KOKH reported that people with information about the stabbing can contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or visit okccrimetips.com and reference case #25-92627.

A cash reward is possible for those with relevant information.

