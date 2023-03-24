Parler Share
Commentary

Olbermann Melts Down on Social Media, Claims Trump Made 'Terroristic Threats' - Here's What Was Actually Said

 By Johnathan Jones  March 24, 2023 at 3:04pm
If you watched formerly relevant sportscaster and cable news anchor Keith Olbermann’s unhinged Twitter rant on Friday morning, you might be under the impression that former President Donald Trump made “terroristic threats.”

Naturally, that is not true.

The perennially unemployed host at networks such as ESPN, MSNBC and the defunct Al Gore-owned Current TV relies on hyperbole to get his messages across on social media these days.

Actually, it is generous to say he is engaging in mere hyperbole, as he could just as well be completely insane.

In any event, Olbermann was begging people to listen to his podcast on Friday and took a few creative liberties in a Twitter video, calling for Trump to be jailed immediately and held without bail.

Why? He claimed the former president threatened to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office might or might not indict Trump in the coming days or weeks.

“Donald Trump must be arrested for his terroristic threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg,” Olbermann said. “In social media posts yesterday, Trump called him [an] ‘animal.'”

Olbermann also said Trump posted a photo of himself threatening Bragg with a baseball bat.

“It is a call to murder by stochastic terrorism, a murder by remote control as disgusting as Charles Manson,” Olbermann blathered. “Arrest Trump now.”

Olbermann said Trump is an “active, mortal threat” to those investigating him — and any “witnesses.”

“Trump cannot be granted bail,” he concluded.

Where did Olbermann cook up his wild theories? He cruised the former president’s very public Truth Social account and cherry-picked the following posts as proof that Trump is now a terrorist:

As for that “threatening” photo Trump supposedly posted of himself with a baseball bat — it was a link Trump shared from the site National File, which had reported that Bragg was elected in a race with low turnout.

Olbermann’s star has fallen dramatically. The man is so detached from reality that even MSNBC recently rebuffed his advances.

So it is quite alarming that he was given such a large platform by the establishment media just a few years ago.

