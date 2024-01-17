Oldest US Senator Hospitalized, Receiving 'Antibiotic Infusions'

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been hospitalized, his office announced Tuesday.

Grassley, who at 90 is the oldest and longest-serving current member of the Senate, is “receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” his office said in a statement.

The statement added, “He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

Grassley was active on his X account as recently as Sunday.

On Saturday, the Iowa Republican posted an image of himself at a Dairy Queen enjoying one of the restaurant chain’s Blizzard ice creams.

He joked that it was preferable to an actual blizzard, presumably a reference to the severe winter weather that hit his state prior to Monday’s GOP presidential caucuses.

Dairy Queen blizzard > winter blizzard pic.twitter.com/aoCDqcueI8 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 13, 2024

The senator has not commented on the outcome of the Iowa caucuses, which former President Donald Trump won in a landslide.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in second and third, respectively.

Grassley has not made an endorsement in the Republican primary.

The 90-year-old was born during the first months of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration in 1933.

Grassley was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1974, and he stayed there for three terms.

In 1980, he ran his first successful Senate campaign.

Grassley has held his seat in the Senate since then and is in his eighth term after being re-elected in 2022. His current term ends in January 2029.

