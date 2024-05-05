Ole Miss 'Frat Boy' Gets Targeted After Making Monkey Noises in Front of Pro-Palestinian Protester

Monkeyshines during a chaotic anti-Israel protest are no laughing matter at Ole Miss — at least when allegations of racism are hurled.

On Thursday, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on campus in what has become this spring’s rite of passage for college students and their friends. On the other side, counter-protesters gathered with American flags, according to CNN.

At one point, a graduate student later identified as Jaylin Smith, 24, left the main body of anti-Israel protesters to advance upon the counter-protesters, videoing them with her phone.

A counter-protester jumps up and down and hoots like a monkey toward a protester who was live-streaming on her phone at @OleMiss today. Chants of “lock her up” as the Dean of Students (@marsh_brent) and multiple law enforcement agencies regain order. pic.twitter.com/fCU3hTioVL — Stacey J. Spiehler (@StaceyJSpiehler) May 3, 2024

As she approached, video showed a student in American flag overalls retreating to the ranks of counter-protesters as he filmed her while she filmed him.

Amid a vast ocean of hollering, the counter-protesters were heard exclaiming “hoo-hoo-hoo,” a noise that Smith and a legion of social media supporters refer to as “monkey noises.”

The video showed one student in particular appearing to dance and make the loudest monkey noises. The student appears at the far right of the frame at about 9 seconds into the video.

Although multiple social media posts attacking the student claimed to identify the student, the Western Journal is withholding identification at this time.

Does this college student deserves the backlash? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 18% (200 Votes) No: 82% (905 Votes)

“The monkey gestures — and people calling me fat or Lizzo — didn’t hurt my feelings because I know what I am. I am so confident in my blackness. I am so confident in my size, in the way that I wear my hair, and who I am. They do not bother me. If anything, I felt pity for them for how stupidly they acted,” Smith said.

“I said some insults back, too. I cursed like a sailor at them, and I regret letting them get to me like that,” Smith said.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said in a statement that college officials are “aware that some statements made were offensive, hurtful and unacceptable, including actions that conveyed hostility and racist overtones” and that at least one student conduct investigation has been opened.

Other students may also be targeted, he said. The Ole Miss Associate Student Body also scolded anyone misbehaving at a protest in a statement on Facebook.

“Yesterday, we observed a demonstration on our campus — a place for the expression of diverse viewpoints, protected by our constitutional First Amendment Rights. Yet, amidst this expression, unacceptable remarks were made that departed from our cherished values.”

Social media, of course, got into the debate. After one poster referred to the student in question as a “frat boy,” famous race-baiter Jemele Hill posted her irate response on X.

“1) What fraternity does he represent? That fraternity’s national leadership needs to be contacted immediately and that frat should be barred from campus. 2) We have recently seen endless conversations and action items created about antisemitism, but I’m guessing that same energy won’t be there to protect this open hostility directed at Black students,” she posted.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia offered a differing view by posting a video of the incident on X and writing, “Ole Miss taking care of business.”

Infuriated, the NAACP sent a letter to congressional leaders regarding Collins’ post, which said, “These actions conducted by a member of the House of Representatives, regardless of intent, legitimize and propagate racism and undermine the principles of equality and justice that our government is sworn to uphold,” CNN reported.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.