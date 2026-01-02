Ole Miss Quarterback Gives the Glory to God After Leading Team Past Georgia in CFP Quarterfinal

Trinidad Chambliss, senior quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, has both NFL-caliber talent and wisdom beyond his years.

In an on-field interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge following his team’s thrilling 39-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in Thursday’s Sugar Bowl — a game in which he played like a future professional — Chambliss gave credit where due.

“Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior,” Chambliss said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Rutledge had just asked the star quarterback how his team managed to defeat the higher-ranked Bulldogs.

“Through and through,” Chambliss continued. “He’s been with me, ups and the downs, man. I’ve just gotta give thanks to God. It’s been amazing — amazing journey. I gotta give thanks to Oxford community, Ole Miss, for giving me an opportunity to play here.”

With the victory, the Rebels advanced to face the Miami Hurricanes in next week’s Fiesta Bowl. Miami reached that game by winning Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl, 24-14 over the defending NCAA Champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

The winner of the Ole Miss-Miami clash will then play in the College Football Playoff’s national championship game later this month.

Chambliss’s efforts, of course, will go a long way toward determining the Fiesta Bowl’s outcome.

In a first-round playoff game on Dec. 20, the Rebels’ quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown, to which he added 36 yards and two touchdowns rushing, in Ole Miss’ dominant 41-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave, a victory made all the more impressive for the fact that it came three weeks after their mercenary former head coach Lane Kiffin abandoned the team to take the same position with the LSU Tigers.

On Thursday, Chambliss and the Rebels rendered Kiffin’s departure an even smaller footnote to their increasingly magical season.

Against Georgia, the Ole Miss quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Statistics alone, however, cannot do justice to the way Chambliss played, particularly in the second half of a tight game.

For instance, in the following highlight reel of what the SEC Network called a “LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE,” Chambliss made at least a half-dozen NFL-caliber plays and throws.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s list of the 2026 draft’s top prospects, updated Friday morning, shows Chambliss as the sixth-rated quarterback overall, which certainly gives the Ole Miss signal-caller a chance to crack the draft’s first round.

Of course, whatever Chambliss’s football future holds, we know that he will get through ups and downs because he has placed his faith and trust in Jesus.

In all likelihood, he has also earned himself quite a few new fans.

