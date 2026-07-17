Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Regulation Becomes Unlikely Election Integrity Rallying Point for Conservatives

Add the Olive Garden Pasta Pass to the list of things more secure than our elections.

The popular Italian restaurant chain made an announcement Wednesday via social media platform X about a new promotional offer, the aforementioned Pasta Pass.

The pass grants 10,000 lucky customers with unlimited pasta after a one-time purchase.

According to Kotaku, passes went for $100 and the 10,000 offered sold out within minutes.

But there’s a catch.

For the lucky few, a photo ID is required along with the pass at the time of purchase.

That’s right. There’s more verification for ordering pasta than there is when voting.

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The question came up after one user replied to the chain to ask if passes could be used by family members.

“Question. Are you able to order pasta for family using this pasta pass or is that exclusively for the person with the card at the table. I dont know about it you, but it’d feel really weird with just one person having unlimited pasta while everyone awkwardly waits,” the user asked.

Question.

Are you able to order pasta for family using this pasta pass or is that exclusively for the person with the card at the table.

I dont know about it you, but it’d feel really weird with just one person having unlimited pasta while everyone awkwardly waits. — Superpowamario (@Superpowamario) July 16, 2026

The response was a no.

“No. The Never-Ending Pasta Pass is only for use by the Passholder whose name is printed on the Pass. Passes are personalized and non-transferable. Passholders must present a valid photo I.D. along with the Pass at the time of ordering.”

No. The Never-Ending Pasta Pass is only for use by the Passholder whose name is printed on the Pass. Passes are personalized and non-transferable. Passholders must present a valid photo I.D. along with the Pass at the time of ordering. — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 16, 2026

Pasta is a serious business. Olive Garden can’t let anyone walk in the door with a pass and get free pasta.

It would be the undoing of casual Italian dining as we know it!

Another X account replied to say they’d seen enough to know who should be handling election security for the November midterms.

PUT OLIVE GARDEN IN CHARGE OF OUR ELECTIONS!!! — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 17, 2026

“PUT OLIVE GARDEN IN CHARGE OF OUR ELECTIONS!!!” the post shouted.

Another user noted how bigoted Olive Garden must be for this requirement. How will all of those poor black Americans without an ID get their pasta?

“You must hate black people because according to the left it is impossible for them to get ID,” this user observed.

You must hate black people because according to the left it is impossible for them to get ID — CrocodilleJaws83 (@CJaws83) July 17, 2026

Political commentator Robby Starbuck took a more serious tone, noting the contrast between this promotion and Democrat-run states when holding elections.

“Olive Garden requires ID to use their never ending pasta pass but most Democrat run states don’t require your ID to vote. So in America, our pasta deals are literally more secure than our elections. Maddening and hilarious at the same time.”

Olive Garden requires ID to use their never ending pasta pass but most Democrat run states don’t require your ID to vote. So in America, our pasta deals are literally more secure than our elections. Maddening and hilarious at the same time. https://t.co/nCuyCpVleD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 17, 2026

The Hill put together a list that corroborates Starbuck’s claim. Outside of Washington, D.C., there are 12 states that have conditions in which an ID is not required to cast a vote. They are all blue: New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, and New Jersey.

Federal legislation to require voter ID — the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act — has stalled in the Senate for some time. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the Olive Garden announcement to once again push for its passage.

“American elections should not be less secure than Olive Garden’s endless pasta. Pass the SAVE America Act,” he wrote on X.

American elections should not be less secure than Olive Garden’s endless pasta. Pass the SAVE America Act. https://t.co/Aa3BbGg6PU — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 17, 2026

Jokes about pasta aside, this is a sad state of affairs.

Democrats are being dishonest. Lax ID laws are not in the spirit of fairness.

They are encouraging fraud and undermining the will of the American people.

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