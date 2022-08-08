Singer and movie star Olivia Newton-John died peacefully on Monday morning.

The star’s husband, John Easterling, shared the news with fans on Monday via Newton-John’s Facebook page.

The actress was best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and her many No. 1 hit songs, including “Physical,” “Magic” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

According to Easterling, Newton-John died “peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California.”

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Easterling wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

A source close to the family reportedly told TMZ the cause of death was breast cancer.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” the source reportedly said.

Various celebrities took to social media to mourn Newton-John’s passing shortly after the news was announced.

“Olivia Newton John. An all time great. Forever a fighter. Forever Sandy. Lost to the world at just 73 after 30 years of battling breast cancer,” Dan Wootton of GB News wrote.

“What a sad day.”

“Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73,” former professional basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman wrote.

“What a life.”

