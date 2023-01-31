Parler Share
Olympian Dead at 48 After Suffering Bleed on the Brain, Leaves Behind Family of 3

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  January 31, 2023 at 2:22pm
A former member of Australia’s Olympic bobsled team has died as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered last week.

Duncan Pugh was 48, according to Perth Now.

“Duncan had a catastrophic brain bleed on Tuesday evening 24th January, which sadly left him in an unrecoverable position,” family friend Levi Bristow wrote in a GoFundMe appeal.

Pugh was kept alive on a ventilator while his family arranged for his organs to be donated, according to Bristow.

The fundraiser said it was intended “to help alleviate some of the mounting medical bills and contribute towards upcoming funeral expenses.”

Pugh represented Australia at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, Perth Now reported. He first competed internationally at the 2007 European cup, won bronze at the 2009 America’s Cup and made the Olympic team in 2010.

His Olympic debut was cut short by an accident on his first run, when his two-man bobsled flipped upside down, causing a concussion that led to his withdrawal from the competition.

Pugh was a teacher at Newman College, a Catholic school in Perth, for 17 years.

He also volunteered as a rugby coach.

“Duncan was and will always be remembered as a legend,” Bristow wrote. “A fantastic father to his boys, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to his family.

“An ex-Olympian with a continued passion for sport, which was obvious in his role as rugby and Pugh fitness coach.

“He was adored and highly respected as a teacher and loved by all his friends.”

Pugh is survived by his wife, McKenzie, and two young sons, Charlie and George, according to Fox Sports Australia.

“We are heartbroken and simply lost for words,” McKenzie Pugh wrote in an obituary. “Taken far too soon.

“You were the rock of our family and wore your heart on your sleeve. You were so very proud of our two boys, the best dad anyone could have hoped for.

“Your passion and determination will forever live on in our boys. You made me feel the centre of your world.”

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
