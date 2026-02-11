Share
News
Sports
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway embraces teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold in Anthill-Anterselva, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026.
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway embraces teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold in Anthill-Anterselva, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Admission in Post-Event Interview: 'Worst Week of My Life'

 By Bryan Chai  February 11, 2026 at 6:12am
Share

For most athletes, the first few moments after winning the big one are ones of pure euphoria.

And you’ll usually hear the same things if you speak to one in those sorts of moments.

Topics such as going to Disney World or thanking God are common responses after winning in sports.

Admitting you cheated on your girlfriend? That’s not nearly as common — though now it’s not unheard of.

Sturla Holm Laegreid won an Olympic bronze medal last week for Norway in the biathlon, an event which consists of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

According to Fox News, it was the first individual Olympic medal of his career (he won a team gold medal at the Beijing Olympics).

But instead of just reminiscing over all those were rooting him on (though he did do that) in a post-event interview, Laegreid was more focused on who likely wasn’t rooting him on.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” Laegreid said, per Fox News.

He added: “I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

You can see the full segment, with a visibly emotional and distraught Laegreid, below:

Related:
Ex-Ambassador To US Resigns Over New Epstein Claims

Speaking at a separate conference later, Laegreid opened up on why he divulged such a personal part of his life shortly after winning a bronze medal.

“It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that’s how we make life,” he said. “So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me.

“Maybe not.”

He continued: “There are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a slightly different place in my life the last few days.

“Yes, I wish I could share it with her.”

Later, Laegreid expressed some regret for his remarks, primarily for taking attention away from his Norwegian teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who won the gold medal at the biathlon event.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'Shockwaves' Rock House Republicans: Razor-Thin Margin Could Shrink as Rumors Swirl
City Sued After It Rolls Out Reparations: 'There's a Right Way and a Wrong Way'
Watch: Nadler Appears to Be Dead Asleep at Epstein DOJ Hearing - Same Hearing Where He Accused AG Bondi of Not Caring About Victims
Report: This GOP Advantage Has Some Democrats Panicking About Their Midterm Chances
Democratic Rep. 'Goes Mask Off,' Calls on 'Non-Whites' to 'Take Over This Country'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation