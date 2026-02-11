Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking Admission in Post-Event Interview: 'Worst Week of My Life'

For most athletes, the first few moments after winning the big one are ones of pure euphoria.

And you’ll usually hear the same things if you speak to one in those sorts of moments.

Topics such as going to Disney World or thanking God are common responses after winning in sports.

Admitting you cheated on your girlfriend? That’s not nearly as common — though now it’s not unheard of.

Sturla Holm Laegreid won an Olympic bronze medal last week for Norway in the biathlon, an event which consists of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

According to Fox News, it was the first individual Olympic medal of his career (he won a team gold medal at the Beijing Olympics).

But instead of just reminiscing over all those were rooting him on (though he did do that) in a post-event interview, Laegreid was more focused on who likely wasn’t rooting him on.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” Laegreid said, per Fox News.

He added: “I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

You can see the full segment, with a visibly emotional and distraught Laegreid, below:

NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics. Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the “worst week” of his life. “I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026

Speaking at a separate conference later, Laegreid opened up on why he divulged such a personal part of his life shortly after winning a bronze medal.

“It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that’s how we make life,” he said. “So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me.

“Maybe not.”

He continued: “There are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a slightly different place in my life the last few days.

“Yes, I wish I could share it with her.”

Later, Laegreid expressed some regret for his remarks, primarily for taking attention away from his Norwegian teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who won the gold medal at the biathlon event.

