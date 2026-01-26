Omar Calls Border Patrol Shooting 'Execution,' Demands ICE Give Up Arresting Violent Illegals and Leave Minnesota

Democrats holding federal, state, and local office in Minnesota demanded U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement halt law enforcement operations there after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man Saturday following a scuffle in Minneapolis.

The man was killed during what a Department of Homeland Security statement posted to X described as a “targeted” enforcement operation at 9:05 a.m. local time. Democrats immediately condemned the shooting, with many demanding President Donald Trump end the operations.

“This appears to be an execution by immigration enforcement,” Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed in a post to X. “I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them.”

“I’ve seen with my own eyes the video of another horrific killing by ICE agents this morning in Minneapolis. This is sickening,” Democratic Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, who is running for U.S. Senate, posted. “The agency is beyond out of control. How much more evidence do my Republican colleagues in Minnesota need to speak out?”

Other Democrats in Minnesota demanded ICE depart in social media posts following the shooting.

“There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information. I will update as soon as possible,” Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted. “To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW.”

“Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching,” Klobuchar added in a second post. “Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed. Get ICE out of Minnesota NOW. And Republicans in Congress: Stop your silence and stop being complicit.”

ICE surged into the Minneapolis area to target illegal immigrants from Somalia after reports of fraudulent spending in Minnesota’s welfare programs exceeding $9 billion. Whistleblowers in other states, including Maine and Ohio, alleged similar schemes by Somali scammers have taken place. In addition, over 500 day care centers are being probed in Washington state.

Klobuchar’s colleague, Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, echoed the demand, along with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

“Another catastrophic shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents,” Smith said. “We are gathering more information, but ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.”

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz said. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Walz also demanded that the federal government step aside when it came to investigating the incident, claiming that federal agents would “obstruct” efforts to “secure justice.”

“I told the White House the state must lead the investigation. Let state investigators secure justice,” Walz asserted. “As we process the scene, stay peaceful and give them space. The State has the personnel to keep people safe — federal agents must not obstruct our ability to do so.”

Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey also called for an end to immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota during a Saturday afternoon news conference.

“End this operation and, I’m telling you, our city will come back,” Frey said, addressing Trump. “Safety will be restored, we’re asking for you to take action now to remove these federal agents.”

