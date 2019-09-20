SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Omar Dismissed Hezbollah with a Chuckle, but DOJ Just Busted Operative on US Soil

×
By Jared Harris
Published September 20, 2019 at 7:40am
Print

The Department of Justice says it has busted an operative for terror group Hezbollah — an organization Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar dismissed with a chuckle years ago — on United States soil.

In a Thursday news release, the DOJ announced indictments against New Jersey resident Alexei Saab.

Saab is accused of scoping targets for Hezbollah. According to the DOJ, these included “the United Nations headquarters, the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, the Empire State Building, and local airports, tunnels, and bridges.”

Entering the country legally in 2000, Saab became a naturalized U.S. citizen eight years later.

Allegedly trained by Hezbollah in terror tactics, weapons and explosives, Saab would have likely had a trained eye for vulnerable buildings and structures.

TRENDING: 21 Years After Phil Hartman's Murder at Hands of Wife, Comedian's Brother-in-Law Breaks Silence

The DOJ confirmed that suspicion, alleging Saab “focused on the structural weaknesses of locations he surveilled in order to determine how a future attack could cause the most destruction.”

Hezbollah is backed by Iran and has received military-grade hardware from the nation.

The shocking discovery comes years after the freshman congresswoman laughed about the fear surrounding the terrorist group.

Omar dismissed the group with a chuckle in 2013, wondering why people don’t refer to “America” and “England” with the same intensity with which they pronounce “al-Qaida” and “Hezbollah.”

The video of her offensive laugh made headlines when it was rediscovered.

If it wasn’t obvious, the main difference between America and Hezbollah is that the United States doesn’t train and dispatch terrorists to sow destruction against peaceful civilians.

Do you think Omar should apologize for trivializing a terror group?

Although Omar was able to laugh the terrorist group away, the organization poses a serious threat to world peace.

RELATED: FBI Statistics: Ilhan Omar's District Is Terror Recruitment Capital of US

Hezbollah has been at the center of numerous uncovered bombing plots and several successful acts of terror.

The group is accused of even more attacks that it denies involvement in. It has also been in constant conflict with Israel, carrying out raids and ambushes that have left Israeli soldiers dead.

Omar laughed about the group before, but there’s nothing funny about this newly discovered threat.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







People in Lib State Don't Know What to Think After 'Islam Is Right About Women' Signs Go Up
Trump Roasts 'Part Time Mayor' De Blasio for Disastrous Campaign
Omar's Explanation for Father's Day Tweet Is Quickly Falling Apart
Jordan Peterson in Rehab After 'Horrific' Withdrawal
Omar Dismissed Hezbollah with a Chuckle, but DOJ Just Busted Operative on US Soil
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×