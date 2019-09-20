Omar Dismissed Hezbollah with a Chuckle, but DOJ Just Busted Operative on US Soil

The Department of Justice says it has busted an operative for terror group Hezbollah — an organization Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar dismissed with a chuckle years ago — on United States soil.

In a Thursday news release, the DOJ announced indictments against New Jersey resident Alexei Saab.

Saab is accused of scoping targets for Hezbollah. According to the DOJ, these included “the United Nations headquarters, the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, the Empire State Building, and local airports, tunnels, and bridges.”

Entering the country legally in 2000, Saab became a naturalized U.S. citizen eight years later.

Allegedly trained by Hezbollah in terror tactics, weapons and explosives, Saab would have likely had a trained eye for vulnerable buildings and structures.

The DOJ confirmed that suspicion, alleging Saab “focused on the structural weaknesses of locations he surveilled in order to determine how a future attack could cause the most destruction.”

Hezbollah is backed by Iran and has received military-grade hardware from the nation.

The shocking discovery comes years after the freshman congresswoman laughed about the fear surrounding the terrorist group.

Omar dismissed the group with a chuckle in 2013, wondering why people don’t refer to “America” and “England” with the same intensity with which they pronounce “al-Qaida” and “Hezbollah.”

The video of her offensive laugh made headlines when it was rediscovered.

A recently discovered video shows @IlhanMN mocking Americans for their anxiety about al-Qaeda, equating US armed forces to al-Qaeda and Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/VBuKhAHjjE — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 11, 2019

If it wasn’t obvious, the main difference between America and Hezbollah is that the United States doesn’t train and dispatch terrorists to sow destruction against peaceful civilians.

Although Omar was able to laugh the terrorist group away, the organization poses a serious threat to world peace.

Hezbollah has been at the center of numerous uncovered bombing plots and several successful acts of terror.

The group is accused of even more attacks that it denies involvement in. It has also been in constant conflict with Israel, carrying out raids and ambushes that have left Israeli soldiers dead.

Omar laughed about the group before, but there’s nothing funny about this newly discovered threat.

