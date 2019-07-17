Omar: ‘I Do Not’ Regret My Words on Israel, and I’m ‘Certainly Not’ Anti-Semitic

Controversial Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota insisted Wednesday she was not anti-Semitic and that if her words were ever perceived as such it was because of the way others heard what she said.

“Often times there are things that you might say, might not hold weight for you, but to someone else, right, the way that we hear and consume information is very different than the next person might,” Omar said during an interview aired on CBS.

“So you don’t regret your words either?” Gayle King of CBS asked.

“I do not. But I’m grateful for the opportunity to really learn how my words make people feel, and have taken every single opportunity I’ve gotten to make sure that people understood that I apologize for it,” she said.

King then lobbed a question for Omar.

Would you like to make it clear that you are not anti-Semitic?” King said.

“Oh, certainly not. Nothing I said, at least to me, was meant for that purpose,” she said.

That proved to be a hard sell on Twitter.

Unbelievable. Ilhan Omar says she doesn’t regret her anti-Semitic remarks (for which she already “apologized”) and says she doesn’t think what she said (“all about the Benjamin’s,” “evil” Israel “hypnotizing the world”) was anti-Semiticpic.twitter.com/ucItafbXor — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 17, 2019

Ilhan Omar: – Won’t condemn Al-Qaeda- 9/11 was “some people did something”- Called America ‘Satan’ w/regards to Battle of Mogadishu- Begged judge for leniency for nine ISIS fighters- As a MN State Rep. voted in support of paying life insurance to terrorists’ beneficiaries — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 17, 2019

In February, Omar tweeted that support for Israel in Congress was “all about the Benjamins, baby!” She also talked about Israel and the lawmakers who support it by saying, “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Democrats proposed resolutions condemning her conduct as anti-Semitic, but watered it down before passing the Democrat-controlled House.

She also became embroiled in controversy when she discussed the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center as having been committed by “some people,” as noted by USA Today.

The New York Post’s cover for Thursday calls out Ilhan Omar for trivializing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something” pic.twitter.com/xToghXSGw5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019

That comment stuck in President Donald Trump’s craw on Monday when the media asked him about Omar and the other three members of the House dissident faction who call themselves “The Squad” — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“I mean, I look at the one — I look at Omar — I don’t know, I never met her. I hear the way she talks about al Qaeda. Al Qaeda has killed many Americans. She said, ‘You can hold your chest out, you can — when I think of America…huh…when I think of al Qaeda, I can hold my chest out,'” Trump said.

“When she talked about the World Trade Center being knocked down, ‘Some people.’ You remember the famous ‘some people.’ These are people that, in my opinion, hate our country,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“So when — when I hear people speaking about how wonderful al Qaeda is, when I hear people talking about ‘some people’ — ‘some’ people with the World Trade Center — ‘some people?’ No, not ‘some people.’ Much more than ‘some people.’ When I hear the statements that they’ve made — and in one case, you have somebody that comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state — who left Somalia, who ultimately came here, and now is a Congresswoman who’s never happy; says horrible things about Israel. Hates Israel. Hates Jews. Hates Jews. It’s very simple,” Trump said.

“They hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion. Now, it’s possible I’m wrong. The voter will decide. But when I hear the way they talk about our country, when I hear the anti-Semitic language they use, when I hear the hatred they have for Israel, and the love they have for enemies like al Qaeda — then you know what?I will tell you that I do not believe this is good for the Democrat Party. Certainly, it’s not the party that I’ve known over the years,” he said.

