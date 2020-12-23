Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is pushing hard against criticism that members of Congress should not have been near the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccine.

Some of that criticism has come from the House progressive clique known as “the squad,” as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota echoed many Republican commentators by saying there are more deserving Americans than those in Congress.

‘It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most. That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait,” Omar tweeted.

It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most. That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait. https://t.co/YGcL4jO1Li — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020

She also ridiculed the notion that the advanced age of several legislators enabled them to go first.

“It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful. We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop,’ she tweeted.

It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful. We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop. https://t.co/JQgMftm5wX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 20, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez — a 31-year-old who made sure she was videoed being vaccinated — insisted that protecting her health is in the service of the greater good.

“If it was within [individual] power to ‘give’ the vaccine to someone else, I would! But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “There’s also a real risk in this age of misinfo of how it would be weaponized if leaders refused to take it en masse.”

If it was within indiv power to “give” the vaccine to someone else, I would! But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored. There’s also a real risk in this age of misinfo of how it would be weaponized if leaders refused to take it en masse — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2020

Other legislators speaking out on Twitter felt differently.

“I had planned to take the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues [in Congress] who are under 65 and healthy to join me,” Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said in a Twitter video.

This is immoral and bad health policy. I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me. (2/2) — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 21, 2020

Republican Rep.-elect Nancy Mace of South Carolina agreed.

“Congress shouldn’t be putting themselves first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination when the average American can’t get it. For as long as the vaccines are limited, we should prioritize healthcare and frontline workers, and every person at greater risk, especially the elderly. I’ll wait my turn in line with the rest of my constituents when the vaccine becomes available to the rest of us. And yes, I will get it,” she wrote.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky agreed and sent a zinger at Ocasio-Cortez.

“It is inappropriate for me – who has already gotten the virus/has immunity – to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers,” he tweeted. “Same goes for AOC or any young healthy person. They should be among last, not first.”

I was asked about getting vaccinated with others in Congress: It is inappropriate for me – who has already gotten the virus/has immunity – to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers. Same goes for AOC or any young healthy person. They should be among last, not first. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2020

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain noted that she “never thought” she would agree with the Democrat, “but when she’s right, she’s right.”

I never thought I would agree with @IlhanOmar on anything but when she’s right, she’s right. Why do healthy members of Congress get to jump ahead of the more vulnerable to get the vaccine. Is a Capitol Hill essential worker more valuable than people on the front lines & elderly? https://t.co/Qtd5GkuOAU — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 22, 2020

“Why do healthy members of Congress get to jump ahead of the more vulnerable to get the vaccine. Is a Capitol Hill essential worker more valuable than people on the front lines & elderly?” she tweeted.

Omar emphasized her point in a recent interview in which she said that “our frontline workers who’ve made the sacrifice to make the country run should be the priority, people who’ve been disproportionately impacted by this virus should be the priority.”

