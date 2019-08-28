Omar's Campaign Sent Her Alleged Lover's Firm $160k During an Off-Election Year

I know this is going to disappoint a wide swath of our readership, but Rep. Ilhan Omar is in no danger of losing her seat in 2020.

In 2018, the Democrat won Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District by the razor-thin margin of 78 percent to 22 percent. Only once in the 21st century has a Democrat’s vote dipped below 65 percent in the 5th District — and in that election, a third-party candidate took a huge percentage of the vote, so it was still a 30-plus percentage point victory for the Democrat (then former Rep. Keith Ellison).

In short, Omar’s re-election expenses could consist of her filing fee and however much she wants to spend on the victory party. She apparently wants to dole out a bit more, however; thus far in 2019, she’s expended $559,162 on her 2020 campaign, even though it’s a year before the election and she’s not going to face any real challenge.

Stranger still, almost one out of every three dollars of this money — $160,165 of it, to be exact — has gone to a firm called the E Street Group, the Washington Examiner reported.

What’s more, during the 2018 cycle, E Street Group received $62,674 from Omar’s campaign, making them the second-largest vendor in terms of money spent by Omar (excluding paychecks and payment to the Minnesota Democratic Party), according to FEC records.

What’s so unusual about that? As the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe points out, most of this spending came after Omar won the primary and was virtually assured of election.

Separately, this item appeared in the New York Post on Tuesday: “A Washington, DC, mom says her political-consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a bombshell divorce filing obtained by The Post.”

“Dr. Beth Mynett says her cheating spouse, Tim Mynett, told her in April that he was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — and that he even made a ‘shocking declaration of love’ for the Minnesota congresswoman before he ditched his wife, alleges the filing, submitted in DC Superior Court on Tuesday.”

Ah, and then there’s how these two items are related: Tim Mynett is the head of the E Street Group.

I have no particular interest in the amatory exploits of Ilhan Omar, even when you factor the controversy that resulted from the decision to file her 2014 and 2015 taxes jointly with one man while being legally married to another.

While I feel sorry for Dr. Beth Mynett, I can’t really get into this kind of stuff. I can’t, for instance, bring myself to care about the fact that, according to court papers, Mr. Mynett has “begun threatening not to pay for his share of their joint financial responsibilities” partially because he’s “conveniently asserting after their separation that he is nearly broke, and his business is floundering.”

I can bring myself to care about the fact that said floundering business has received roughly $230,000 in campaign money from Omar, almost all of it when the E Street Group’s services — listed in Omar campaign’s FEC filing under headings like “fundraising consulting,” “digital communications” and “website development” — weren’t a matter of urgent political necessity.

In fact, the $160,165 was spent in a year where she’s not even running for office and the only real threat to her political career — aside, of course, from her strange marital history and how it relates to her tax returns — is her own mouth and Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the court documents in the Mynett divorce cite the fact that Tim Mynett engages in “extensive travel” with Omar as evidence that Beth Mynett should get primary custody of the couple’s 13-year-old son. That travel, her lawyers say, isn’t necessarily part of that “fundraising consulting” or “digital communications.”

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the documents state.

Her lawyers also say that Mynett has introduced the couple’s son to his alleged mistress in ways that might be considered inappropriate.

“By way of example, days prior to Defendant’s devastating and shocking declaration of love for Rep. Omar and admission of their affair, he and Rep. Omar took the parties’ son to dinner to formally meet for the first time at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant while Plaintiff was out of town,” the court papers read.

“Rep. Omar gave the parties’ son a gift and the Defendant later brought her back inside the family’s home.”

As for Omar, a previous report says that she’s split with her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

This could all be a massive misunderstanding, of course. Then again, we hear over and over about how so many of these sketchy things involving Rep. Omar are.

It’s time for a serious investigation into how Ilhan Omar conducts her finances, both personally and politically. This isn’t just a matter of Twitter trolls, conspiracy theorists or hidebound conservatives who are afraid of “the squad” because they’re powerful young women of color. Whatever this may be, it certainly looks sketchy — sketchy enough to seriously examine how Omar conducts her campaign finances in a district where she faces almost no competition.

