Omar, Tlaib Rage Over Potential Trump Travel Ban Expansion: 'Straight Up Racism'

By Jack Davis
Published January 11, 2020 at 10:02am
Word that the Trump administration could expand its current travel ban brought cries of racism from anti-Trump progressive Democrats before anyone even announced which countries might be affected.

The White House is considering an expanded travel ban, according to The Associated Press.

The AP report said most of the nations added would likely be majority-Muslim countries, but did not name all of them.

According to CBS News, which described its anonymous source as a senior administration official, the ban could be expanded by seven countries, most of them majority-Muslim nations. CBS also did not name the countries.

Fox News reported that a document outlining the plan has been making the rounds in the White House, but with the affected nations’ names blacked out.

The current ban covers Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

Are you tired of the knee-jerk howls of racism from the left?

Under the policy, immigrant and non-immigrant visas are suspended for applicants from the affected countries, but there are exceptions for students and individuals with “significant contacts” in the U.S.

News that the ban could be expanded brought yelps of outrage from Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

Omar called the ban “madness” on Twitter.

Tlaib referred to the ban as “Straight up racism!”

According to Jayapal, any expansion of the ban would be “xenophobic.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts promised that if she’s elected, she’ll undo Trump’s travel ban.

Others pushed back, with one commentator noting that racism has nothing to do with faith.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley would neither confirm or deny that the list of nations on the travel ban was being expanded.

“The Travel Ban has been very successful in protecting our Country and raising the security baseline around the world,” Gidley said in a statement.

“While there are no new announcements at this time, common-sense and national security both dictate that if a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, they should also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures — because we do not want to import terrorism or any other national security threat into the United States.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







