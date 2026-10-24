Omar's Deleted 2013 Father's Day Post Comes Back to Bite Her: Reports Say it Sheds Light on Alleged Brother Marriage

The bridge of a name connects Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota with a controversy that will not die — her alleged marriage to her brother.

In 2019, as questions about her marital and immigration status were gaining traction, she decided the world no longer needed to know about a troubling 2013 social media post.

But as Fox News is pointing out, the internet is not the place to post things you want the world to forget.

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father…,” Omar wrote in a June 2013 post, Fox News reported.

“Nur Said,” for those lost in the labyrinth of Omar’s explanations, is quite similar to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the brother many say she married.

Omar deleted the 2013 post on Sept. 19, 2019.

By one of those happy coincidences that surround Omar, Mohammad Tawhidi, the so-called “Imam of Peace,” had shared a link to the 2013 post on Sept. 17, 2019, according to Alpha News.

“Your father is Nur Said? Not: Nur Omar Mohamed? So you’re Ilhan Nur Said? And you married Ahmed Nur Said,” the post said.

“You married your brother,” the post said, adding, “(Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name).”

The final word of the post needed no explanation: “R E S I G N.”

Omar has denied marrying her brother — just as she has denied any possible hiccup with her immigration paperwork — and has insisted that she is, in fact, “Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

Omar’s marriage to Elmi ended in divorce in 2017. She married Ahmed Hirsi in 2018.

Fox News reported that two people familiar with the federal investigation into Omar’s immigration tangle said “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” may be Omar’s legal name.

During an MS NOW interview in which Omar was asked whether she married her brother, she replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

Do you believe Ilhan Omar's deleted social media post adds credibility to the allegations against her? Yes, it raises serious concerns No, it's irrelevant Unsure, need more context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it raises serious concerns 98% (332 votes) No, it's irrelevant 0% (1 vote) Unsure, need more context 1% (5 votes)

“Not to her knowledge, folks,” Kirsten Fleming wrote in her New York Post column.

“And who among us really knows if they married a close relative? Heck, we’ve all been there, wondering the same thing. Is my spouse from the same small branch of the family tree?” Fleming snarked.

“Given that Omar’s answer was so relatable to so many, perhaps we need to rework some marriage traditions. Something borrowed could be genetics. Also going forward, every wedding will be officiated by Maury Povich, who will kick off each ceremony by tearing into a large manilla envelope and declaring whether they are or are not brother and sister,” she wrote.

“Or we could simply not use the institution of marriage for immigration fraud and to take advantage of the United States’ incredible kindness,” she wrote, noting that Omar has “expressed her unending gratitude by blasting the United States as a racist hellhole, while looking the other way at Medicaid scams and filing wildly fluctuating financial documents that either show her to be worth $30 million or broke.”

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