Omar's Husband Caught Her 'in a State That No Muslim Woman' Should Be - in PJs With Married Lover

Whenever someone uses the analogy of The Beatles for “the squad,” Rep. Ilhan Omar always ends up as John Lennon.

It’s not just because she’s the more revolutionary of the two major figures of the group, full of the same empty platitudes Lennon was fond of. It’s also that she’s one of those people whose Facebook relationship status should almost constantly read “It’s Complicated.”

Lennon, you might remember, left his first wife to marry Yoko Ono, whom he met while he was still very married. Not only that, but he had a long-term relationship with assistant May Pang during his so-called “lost weekend” in Los Angeles away from Ono, and, well, who knows who the heck else?

It was the late ’60s and early ’70s, and John Lennon was apparently going live that period to its fullest.

In the age of polyamory and the thrupple, Omar is a worthy heir to the mantle of Lennon. I’m not even bringing up her last ex-husband and the theories behind that, but her split from her most recent ex-husband (and technically kind of her first husband — again, it’s complicated), Ahmed Hirsi.

We’ve well suspected for quite some time that her split from Hirsi was precipitated by her infidelity with one of D.C.’s innumerable fundraiser/consultant/whatever types named Tim Mynett, who apparently left his wife to be with the first-term Minnesota Democrat.

This was of considerable interest if not because of Omar’s infidelity — this is the party of Jack Kennedy, after all — but the fact that her campaign paid Mynett’s firm a rather substantial amount of money for for a rather amorphous set of services despite no real competition in her district, which is something the Federal Election Commission might indeed want to take a peek at.

However, there’s always a bit of pleasure in rubbernecking at a good ol’ gossip car-wreck — and it appears Omar now has one on her hands courtesy of a Friday exclusive in the U.K. Daily Mail. (Valentine’s Day, it felicitously so happens.)

“Ilhan Omar’s husband discovered the truth about her torrid affair with her chief fundraiser when he went to her Washington D.C. apartment last spring and found the lovers lounging around in pajamas, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively,” the piece began.

“Ahmed Hirsi had long suspected that Omar, 39, was cheating on him with married Tim Mynett but the proof came when he caught the hijab-wearing congresswoman in a state that no Muslim woman would expect to be with a man who is not her husband.”

“He suspected she was cheating but she kept telling him he was paranoid,” a source told the Daily Mail, who said he felt “angry and humiliated” by the encounter. “He told her he wanted to move down to D.C. to be with her but she insisted he should stay in Minneapolis with the children. Eventually he surprised her down there and his worst fears were confirmed.

“It wasn’t that he actually caught them in bed but they were clearly in a romantic situation.”

So, while they might not have been caught in flagrante delicto, being caught in flannel delicto — among other things — was apparently enough to get Omar to shell out up to $250,000 over six years to her ex-husband in their divorce settlement so long as he doesn’t talk about the details of the marriage’s collapse.

“Soon after the agreement was reached last year Hirsi, 40, traded in his old Nissan Maxima for a BMW 528i, which sells for $54,000 new,” the Daily Mail reports. He also remarried just 37 days after divorcing Omar, the mother of his three children, so you can’t say that he didn’t land on his feet.

Hirsi and Omar’s relationship is … well, as the Facebook status would say, it’s complicated.

The two “married” in 2002 in what was termed a “faith ceremony,” which apparently wasn’t legally binding. In 2009, she married British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. At the risk of going down a few zillion rabbit holes regarding her marriage to Elmi, I’ll jump over them and say that — at least according to her account — they supposedly had a faith divorce in 2011 and a legal divorce in 2017.

In 2018, she and Hirsi were legally married, even though they allegedly got back together in 2011 and she filed taxes jointly with him in 2014 and 2015 while she was still married to Elmi.

You will be responsible for all of this on the test.

Anyhow, Hirsi now has a BMW and Rep. Omar now has another name on her relationship history and one which should inspire some interesting questions for the essay portion of the exam.

Questions like: “Can you think of any defensible reason why you would pay your married lover’s firm six-figure sums for things like ‘fundraising consulting’ and ‘digital communications?'” Or perhaps: “If you were caught by your husband and the father of your three children in pajamas with your new lover, would you go with a silk set or a novelty pair of Spongebob PJs?”

It’s widely assumed that Omar will keep her seat in Congress no matter what, being in a D+26 district.

However, they point out that she’s lost considerable support in the Somali Muslim community, both for her affair with Mynett and stunts like hosting a “Happy Hours with Ilhan” event at a Minnesota distillery recently. (At least it wasn’t a wine cave.)

“I don’t know what she is thinking, holding a happy hour event,” a community leader said. “It’s almost as if she is deliberately trying to turn her Somali supporters against her. She is as a figurehead for us, the most famous Somali in America and she had embarrassed us. She is the face of the Somali community.”

And that’s the thing — Omar has always passed herself off as a devout Muslim. It’s worth noting that’s been mostly passed over by the media here, even as conservative Christians like John Ensign and Larry Craig have been skewered. Not that they shouldn’t have been, mind you — for a devout Christian or Muslim, either one of these would be unacceptable.

While the media hasn’t noticed, however, some of those in her district have.

She has several primary challengers going into this year’s election, including a Somali Bernie-ite who nevertheless still says she’s “to the right of Ilhan.” While three challengers could end up splitting the anti-Omar vote, there’s also the chance that the weakest end up dropping out, leaving the strongest to knock off Ilhan.

Just think of the horrors.

Tim Mynett will be like the Yoko Ono of “the squad,” the significant other who broke the band up. Then it could be time for Omar to spend that lost weekend in Los Angeles.

All I have to say is this: Let’s hope she doesn’t end up heckling the Smothers Brothers with Katie Hill like Lennon did with Harry Nilsson. That would just be sad.

