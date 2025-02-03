One of America's Most Popular Stand-Up Comedian Is a Devout Christian

One of the most popular comics in America happens to be a devout Christian and devoted family man.

Nate Bargatze has been taking the country by storm: He is selling out shows, hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and even dropping his own Netflix special.

But unlike the vast majority of popular comedians, Bargatze stays away from lewd and profane content; he never curses, and he never even gets into hot-button political topics.

Instead, his humor centers on his own perceived mediocrity and his life as a married man, as noted by a recent feature in Slate.

That’s all because of his Christian upbringing.

In an interview with Fox News two years ago, Bargatze said that he simply couldn’t imagine making off-color jokes in front of his folks.

“I think I still feel I will get in trouble,” Bargatze admitted. “I’ll get in trouble, and I will disappoint them. I don’t want to disappoint my parents.”

But the refreshingly clean and non-confrontational style has resonated with plenty of people beyond his mom and dad.

“I think I write my comedy to — a lot of it is to make my parents laugh,” he continued. “I want them to be proud and be like, ‘Oh, come watch my son do comedy,’ and not be offended by it. I just don’t have that in me to want to offend someone or make someone feel bad.”

Are you a fan of Nate Bargatze? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Bargatze, who is from Tennessee, has a comedy routine that comes off as a “back-porch soliloquy,” in the words of Slate.

His routine is comfortable, hardly ever edgy, and never crude.

“It’s how I grew up,” he told Fox News.

“I grew up that way. I come from a Christian family and Southern Christian, so I wasn’t allowed to watch anything, which I talk about in the special. And so growing up and only watching clean comedians, it was just how I was going to be. And it would feel forced if I was not.”

Perhaps even more notably, Bargatze hasn’t built his platform through podcasts and online engagement, which is strange in a comedy world where the likes of viral sensations Theo Von and Tony Hinchcliffe are also ascendant.

Instead, Bargatze has crossed the country numerous times on tours, slowly gathering name recognition in an organic fashion until he can now sell out arenas.

There have been other clean Christian comedians, like Tim Hawkins, who have emerged in recent decades, but none have ever gained the same mainstream success or recognition as Bargatze now has.

That’s a very encouraging sign for our culture.

Americans are aching for a return to normalcy and sanity.

Rather than sitting through woke activism with a thin veneer of comedy overtop, or even overly sexualized content coming from an ostensibly conservative-leaning comic, they would much rather hear from a man who celebrates even the mundane elements of being a regular white dude from the South who clearly loves the Lord, his wife, and his children.

We need more of that sort of man in our country, and the fact that one has even surfaced even in a domain like comedy is quite the welcome omen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.