Despite the work of President Donald Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan, the wretched legacy of former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies still plagues the country.

Fox News reported Friday that 21-year-old Honduran David Hector Rivas-Sagastume has been charged with capital murder in the death of 52-year-old Camilia Williams, a Georgia mother of five and grandmother.

Rivas-Sagastume was caught at the southern border and released in 2021 by the Biden administration. He had been under a deportation order since 2023. “He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration,” a statement cited by Fox News said.

“A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes,” it further reads.

Per Fox News, Williams told her family a man had been following her days before her death on March 12, although the connection between the two is not known.

That day, Rivas-Sagastume allegedly put Williams in a chokehold, telling police he put his knees and his entire bodyweight on her neck, causing her to die.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Georgia mother & dumping her body in the woods last week is a Honduran illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin on 3/17/2021, & he’s had a deportation order since July 2023.… pic.twitter.com/QoywXYz2XB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2025

Horrific stories of senseless brutal murder like this serve as a reminder why the work Homan is doing is so important and why deportations must absolutely continue.

If Biden and former border czar Vice President Kamala Harris had done their jobs, Williams would likely still be alive.

Innocent Americans like Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley would also still be alive.

The former administration’s border policies were totally indefensible during their implementation and were so bad that the expired directives are still getting people killed.

How many more violent illegal immigrants in the United States will eventually go on to deprive an innocent American of life and a future?

The left like to cite issues involving children of illegals as they believe this is an iron-clad defense for an open border.

What about the children in this country who feel less safe with gangsters, rapists, and murders coming here?

What about Williams, Nungaray, and Riley who were all someone’s children, or had children and grandchildren of their own?

The left’s position is an unpopular one because it doesn’t prioritize the people who matter the most in America – Americans.

According to Pew Research, 59% of adults living in the United States approve of Trump’s deportation of illegals with just over a third strongly approving.

The numbers look similar concerning a secure border as 58% approve of sending more military to the border with just over a third strongly approving.

Trump and Homan have the people behind them, but Williams’ tragic passing shows efforts must continue at an even faster pace.

