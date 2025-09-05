One Black NFL Player Spits on Another Moments After 'Unifying' Black National Anthem Sung at Season Opener

The NFL kicked off its season Thursday with two anthems and one not-so-unifying act of disrespect.

To open the season at the home of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, the league played its anthems.

First came “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the so-called black national anthem. Followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The first song was billed as unifying when the league began playing it after the summer of 2020.

In reality, it fractured a moment that — until that point — brought people from all backgrounds together under one flag.

The presence of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is divisive, unnecessary, and undermines unity — as do the league’s social justice logos, which are painted in the end zones.

And Thursday night in Philadelphia, it all became part of a spectacle.

Singer Laurin Talese performed the so-called black national anthem before the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys began their opener.

It's the opening of another NFL season, so it's usually time to get yourself reacquainted, however briefly, with the so-called "black national anthem." If only the mics would have cooperated. For those of you who have been paying attention since 2020 –… https://t.co/HtURdru6Ba pic.twitter.com/vyzy7u4yD3 — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) September 5, 2025

Minutes later, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter spat on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. (To be fair, video after the fact showed that Prescott may have spat in the direction of Carter first.)

🚨 Jalen Carter SPITS on Dak Prescott I guess painting CHOOSE LOVE in the End Zone didn’t mean anything Absolutely gutter trash move. He should be banned from the NFL pic.twitter.com/4MYgbTIkiD — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 5, 2025

Carter was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected six seconds into the game.

Jalen Carter was ejected from the Eagles’ season opener after appearing to spit at Dak Prescott. (🎥 NBC) pic.twitter.com/HbETVk1ALd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2025

So where was the unity?

What message was sent when one black NFL star spat on another moments after hearing a song that was supposed to bring people together?

Instead of discussing a hard-fought game, the next day, we’re talking about spitting and about a second anthem that has divided fans and done nothing to foster brotherhood on the field.

Carter, fresh off hearing Talese’s performance, was apparently feeling anything but unity when he spat on his opponent.

The Associated Press reported that Carter apologized after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”

Meanwhile, fans at the game couldn’t have cared less about the song either. The entire exercise of forcing the song on people is rooted in virtue signaling, and it needs to end.

Either a country has one anthem, or it has none at all.

Neither anthem bonded Carter to Prescott before kickoff Thursday night.

