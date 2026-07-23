One of Charlie Kirk's Final Endorsements Wins Big in Gubernatorial Primary

Slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk once gave Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona a passionate endorsement.

On Tuesday, Biggs cruised to the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the Grand Canyon State primary.

According to NBC News, Biggs secured more than 73 percent of the vote en route to a dominant victory.

In May 2025, Kirk’s Turning Point Action organization held a Biggs for Governor rally. Kirk himself delivered a 20-minute speech on Biggs’ behalf.

Still basking in the afterglow of President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, Kirk spoke of growing crowds at campus events carrying the movement forward, along with other issues of interest to him, his fellow conservatives, and voters who would support Biggs.

“We at Turning Point, so decisively, are going all-in for a true conservative,” Kirk said of Biggs. “Because it’s time for us to not just make America great again, but make Arizona great again.”

To secure President Trump’s legacy we need to win in 2028. To do that, we need to lock down Arizona, and doing that starts with taking down Katie Hobbs and winning back the governor’s mansion. And nobody is better-equipped to do that than Rep. Andy Biggs. My speech at the TP… pic.twitter.com/xdaMWeoVTq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 1, 2025

Little more than three months later, Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah State University. Tyler Robinson, now 23, stands accused of Kirk’s murder.

Meanwhile, Turning Point Action has continued to honor Kirk’s endorsement of Biggs. In fact, the organization gave the lawmaker a 97.36 lifetime score for upholding “America First” principles.

“Congressman Biggs is one of only 17 Representatives to have earned the ‘Taxpayers’ Friend Award,’ the top award in this category, for their outstanding voting record during the 2018 Congressional session,” Turning Point Action’s profile of Biggs read. “He was also awarded Conservative Excellence, which is the American Conservative Union organization’s highest award bestowed to lawmakers who vote to uphold conservative principles.”

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According to Politico, Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus who also received Trump’s endorsement, has already shifted his focus to November’s general election against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“Once he wins the primary,” Kirk said of Biggs in that May 2025 speech at the Biggs for Governor rally, “which, with all of your help, he will, then we need to have every energy focused together to defeat what might be America’s most unimpressive and worst governor, Katie Hobbs, and retire her as governor of this state.”

Hobbs, too, has raised a good deal of money and set her sights on the November clash with Biggs, according to Politico.

In recent years, Biggs has established himself as a staunch Trump ally and defender of conservative values.

For instance, in April 2025, the Arizona congressman sought to remove Judge James Boasberg from the federal bench. Boasberg had unilaterally blocked many of Trump’s early immigration-enforcement efforts. Biggs even argued that Congress could remove the judge without formal impeachment.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, the Arizona congressman maintained his support for border security.

Likewise, Biggs opposed Biden’s vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 scare.

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