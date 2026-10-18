With One Check, Elon Musk Donated More to a GOP PAC Than the Dem Senate Fund Raised for an Entire Quarter

Elon Musk spent more money on Republicans’ top super PAC than the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm raised in the latest quarter, The New York Times reported Monday.

Musk spent more than $276 million on Republican groups and his super PAC since July, making him the largest known donor in the midterms, according to The New York Times.

He made one of the largest political donations in U.S. history by donating $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC for Republican Senate candidates, which is more than the group’s Democratic rival raised that quarter.

The Senate Majority PAC, the top super PAC supporting Democratic majorities in the Senate, raised $151 million in the third quarter, entering October with roughly $112 million to $126 million in cash on hand.

The tech mogul gave $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC for House Republicans, $10 million to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, a group supporting Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and $10 million to the Republican Governors’ Association.

He gave $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Musk poured $366 million into federal committees during the 2025 and 2026 election cycle, which is more than the $290 million he gave in 2024, according to the Times.

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He reportedly gave more in undisclosed donations during both elections.

The America PAC, a super PAC founded by Musk, devoted more than $76 million in midterm spending to the canvassing program and deployed nearly 3,000 paid canvassers during the week of Oct. 5, according to the Times.

The PAC particularly focused on the Texas Senate race, unloading over a third of its spending to boost Paxton’s chances.

Musk holds several business interests in Texas, including Tesla and X, which are both headquartered in the state.

The trillionaire is among the top 20 donors in the midterm election cycle, which included George and Alex Soros, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, the founders of the Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna.

The cryptocurrency and prediction market industries also spent heavily in the cycle.

Republican PACs have spent unprecedented amounts of money on red states, such as Texas and Kansas, where Republicans are facing difficult races against their Democratic opponents.

The Senate Leadership Fund poured $5 million into South Carolina to help Republican South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham, while Republicans have spent around $200 million on Paxton’s race.

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