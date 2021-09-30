One Child in Critical Condition After Shooting at Elementary School

One child is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting at a public elementary school in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Cummings School at 9:15 a.m. local time, WHBQ-TV reported. One child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The school was placed on lockdown. Officers cleared the building and students and staff were moved to a staging area.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police later reported one male student turned himself in to law enforcement.

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution,” the Shelby County School District said in a statement, according to WHBQ-TV.

“Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

Students were later reportedly being loaded on buses and taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church for parents and guardians to pick up.

Other local outlets continued with live coverage of the situation.

DEVELOPING:

This is a developing story. Updates may be provided.

