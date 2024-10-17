Share
Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Jan. 21, 2023.
Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Jan. 21, 2023. (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

One Direction Singer Said He Was Having a 'Lovely Day' Before His Tragic Death: Report

 By Ole Braatelien  October 17, 2024 at 10:36am
It’s a grim reminder of how short life can be.

Just before One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, tragically died Wednesday, a Snapchat video posted just before his death showed him and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, relaxing around the breakfast table.

“Lovely day here in Argentina,” Payne said in the short clip.

Payne’s last apparent social media photo was of him impersonating “Forrest Gump,” the New York Post reported.

“Halloween costume idea: forest gump,” he posted on Snapchat.

Do you listen to One Direction?

The Snapchat story clip, which featured other images of him and Cassidy, has since been deleted, the New York Post reported.

It’s unclear when the Snapchat photos posted Wednesday were actually taken.

Payne died Wednesday evening after falling from the third floor of the hotel he was staying at, TMZ reported.

The singer was vacationing with his girlfriend in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cassidy reportedly left Argentina Monday, while Payne stayed behind, checking into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he would later die.

Payne was reportedly behaving erratically in the hotel lobby just before his death, smashing his laptop before being carried back to his room.

While it’s unclear if his death was intentional, TMZ reported, the singer struggled with alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

Payne was 16 years old when he joined the boy band One Direction, which launched in 2010 and broke up in 2015. He was one of the band’s main songwriters, TMZ reported.

Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Conversation