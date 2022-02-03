'There's One Hill I'm Going to Die On': Dr. Robert Malone Blasts COVID Vax for Children, Exposes Devastating Numbers

Do children need to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

According to one of the scientists who helped develop the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the answer is a resounding no.

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Malone said as much while speaking with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens on her show, “Candace.”







Malone has found himself embroiled in controversy in recent weeks — and suspended from Twitter — for voicing various opinions not shared by many of his colleagues.

These include the theory of mass formation psychosis, the idea that anxiety and isolation are causing the population to become more susceptible to manipulation from the government. This allows leaders to implement rules and laws that don’t make any sense but serve to give them more power.

Such policies, Malone says, include vaccine mandates for minors.

“It’s hard for me to come to terms with what is going on with our children as a father and a grandfather,” Malone told Owens. “There’s one hill I’m going to die on on this, and I chose it months ago.”

“The data are crystal clear. The incidence of hospitalized myocarditis in young men is in the range of between one in 2,000 and one in 3,000. … Then we’re saying that we have neurologic disease in something in the range of 1 in 1,000.”

“We’re talking about major damage to children from these vaccines in the range of one in 1,000 to one in 3,000,” he said.

Malone said he knew his efforts would not have a considerable effect on the push to mandate vaccines for adults. When it came to children, however, he felt it was a battle worth fighting.

In Malone’s view, while complications from the vaccine are rare in children, complications from COVID-19 are even rarer.

This is why Malone and many others believe COVID-19 vaccination among children is an unnecessary risk, despite public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending otherwise.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been clear that COVID-19 poses no particular threat to children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, while children have made up roughly 18.6 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., they have accounted for between 0.00 and 0.25 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in states reporting.

Furthermore, between 0.00 and 0.02 percent of COVID-19 cases in children resulted in death.

Sunil Bhopal, a clinical lecturer at Newcastle University in England, studied this issue and found that in late 2020, COVID-19 appeared to be less dangerous to children than influenza.

“Even at its peak in most countries, COVID killed a smaller number of children than estimated influenza deaths averaged from across a year,” he said, according to KHN.

