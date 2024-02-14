One of the Illegal Immigrants who Attacked on NYPD Arrested Again in Beatdown of Macy's Security Guard

An illegal immigrant who was at large after being named as a suspect in the January beating of two New York City police officers has been arrested.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with robbery and petit larceny in connection with a robbery at a Macy’s store in Queens, according to the New York Post.

Police said four people entered the Queens Center Mall store and were “acting in concert” to steal clothes, according to the Post. The suspects tried to hide the clothes in bags, the Post reported.

A 27-year-old security guard tried to intervene, but was punched in the face after he and some of the suspects struggled, according to the Post.

The guard was injured but refused medical attention.

Police accused Izquiel of being the lookout for the others, according to the New York Daily News.

All of the suspects fled the store. Izquiel was arrested after a wanted poster for him was issued.

According to the Post, Ulises Gohorquez, 21, another illegal immigrant living in a tent shelter on Randall’s Island, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident. He is accused of kicking the Macy’s security guard. The other suspects remain at large.

About $600 worth of clothing was stolen from Macy’s.

Izquiel lives at a shelter for illegal immigrants on 42nd Street in Manhattan, the Daily News reported

He was among those arrested after two NYPD officers were beaten and kicked. Although he faced assault charges, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not seek bail for most of those charged.

That meant that when Bragg indicted seven people in connection with the fight, most were not readily available amid speculation that some had taken a bus to California.

“Those who attack NYC police officers have zero respect for the law. This is EXACTLY what happens when our justice system fails to hold them accountable – they are emboldened to victimize other New Yorkers. He needs to be put back behind bars … and kept there,” the Police Benevolent Association said in a statement, according to WABC-TV.

Police noted that a 17-year-old and two other suspects in the beating incident — Wilson Juarez, 21, and Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19 – were arrested on Tuesday and are being held.

“Yesterday the NYPD arrested another individual in the Bronx pursuant to an arrest warrant stemming from our indictment. Wilson Juarez and Kelvin Servita Arocha were in the same apartment when that arrest occurred – contrary to widespread misinformation they had fled New York City on a bus,” a representative of Bragg’s office said, according to CBS.

Five of the individuals charged in this incident are currently in law enforcement custody, and our investigation with the NYPD remains ongoing,” the DA’s representative said.

