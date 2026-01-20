Share
A map featuring Greenland is seen inside the Greenland Representative's office on March 25 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
A map featuring Greenland is seen inside the Greenland Representative's office on March 25 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

One Incredibly Simple Map Explains Why Greenland Is 100 Percent Vital to US Security

 By Randy DeSoto  January 20, 2026 at 4:21pm
One map illustrates perfectly why President Donald Trump is so keen on acquiring Greenland, or at least having full access for the military to construct his “Golden Dome.”

In May, Trump announced that his administration was moving forward with a Golden Dome missile defense system.

The president told reporters at the time, “We have officially selected an architecture for the state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




